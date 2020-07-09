Northern Health has no cases of COVID-19

The largest geographical health region has had the least reported cases of coronavirus.

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital added precautionary measures for entry at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Beryl Gray of Paladin Security over sees entry, by appointment only, in March 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The numbers are in and Northern Health is proving more than robust with the latest COVID-19 statistics. As the largest geographic health area in British Columbia, the Northern Health region has had the least amount of reported COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.

While there have been 31 new cases reported in B.C and six deaths since July 3, none of those cases are in the Northern Health region. The total death rate for the province is currently at 183, none of which have occurred in the N.H. jurisdiction.

As of July 6, the northern numbers remain steady with no growth, according to the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control Dashboard (BCCDC) and are the lowest in the province throughout the pandemic.The total number of tests applied in the region is now 8,156.

Sixty-five cases of the virus in total have been reported confirmed in the Northern Health Region, out of the provincial total of 2,978. None of these have been in the Prince Rupert area. Out of these 65 reported cases, all have recovered. Thirty-eight were female and 27 were male. The age bracket with highest confirmed case rate is aged 30-39.

The total number of patients hospitalized is 14. There are currently zero patients in ICU and none are currently hospitalized in the health region.

As the province enters into the third week of Phase 3 reopening, Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer reminds the public that many of the best practices are still in place – including that small groups of family and friends should still maintain the wearing of masks when physical distancing isn’t possible.

“These new normal rules are very doable. We can live with this,” Henry said.

“Testing remains available for all who need it, but not everyone needs a test,” Northern Health said on its social media page. “COVID-19 testing locations are operational in all communities across the Northern Health region.”

Northern Health reminds residents that the testing has limited benefit if the patient shows no symptoms.

Breakdown of Northern Health cases by age group:

0 -10, 1 case

10-19, 2 cases

20-29, 7 cases

30-39, 19 cases

40-49, 10 cases

50-59, 13 cases

60-69, 9 cases

70-79, 4 cases

