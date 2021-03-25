(Black Press Media File)

Northern Expedition sailings cancelled

BC Ferries has cancelled some upcoming sailings to the Norther Coast due to staffing issues

BC Ferries has issued an advisory of the Northern Expedition routes being cancelled due to a staffing issue.

“Your safety is important to us, and we require a specific number of crew members onboard the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations,” a BC Ferries press release stated.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on our service to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so,” BC Ferries stated.

The following sailings are affected :

10:00 am Thursday, March 25 departure from Prince Rupert

10:00 pm Thursday, March 25 departure from Skidegate

11:00 am Friday, March 26 departure from Prince Rupert

8:00 pm Friday, March 26 departure from Klemtu

11:59 pm Friday, March 26 departure from Bella Bella

“There will be no connection with the Northern Sea Wolf in Bella Bella due to this cancellation,” a press release issued by BC Ferries stated.

BC Ferries said in its travel advisory that it appreciates patience and apologizes for any inconvenience passengers may experience as a result of this cancellation.

“Our goal is to inform our customers as early as possible of any changes to our scheduled sailings. We recommend that for the most up-to-date sailing and departure information our customers also follow @BC Ferries on Twitter, visit our Current Conditions webpage at www.bcferries.com or call us toll-free at 1-888-223-3779.”

 
(Black Press Media File)
