Northern B.C. residents face more evacuation orders as some smoke clears up

Regional District of BulkleyNechako issued new, expanded evacuation orders for remote areas Saturday

New evacuation orders have been issued for parts of north-central British Columbia being battered by wildfires, while residents of the region are hoping for more wind to clear out the smoke.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako issued new or expanded evacuation orders for three remote areas on Saturday, bringing the total number evacuation orders in the region to nine — the most in B.C.

Wildfires burning near the Nadina, Shovel and Tesla lakes in the Bulkley-Nechako region are the largest in the province, and have grown to nearly 1,640 square kilometres combined.

Smoke from wildfires has prompted air quality advisories for much of B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, although Environment Canada had dropped Prince George from “Very High” to “Moderate Risk” as of Saturday afternoon.

Verne Thom of nearby Fort Saint James says he could see blue skies Saturday morning on his drive to Prince George — a stark contrast to the blanketing black smoke that filled the air on Friday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Eagle tree cut down legally a 1st for B.C. city

Just Posted

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Inspection report reveals multiple failures in Prince Rupert ammonia leak

68kg ammonia tank was being stored improperly in a shipping container outside the arena

In Our Opinion: How to lose an ammonia tank— ask the city

How did a 68kg cylinder of ammonia remain unseen after multiple audits and assessments

COLUMN: Affordable safe housing for all

On the importance of supporting all housing projects in Prince Rupert

MVP of the Week – Rugby player Drozd embraces the grind

Prince Rupert Seaman Steven Drozd has competed against some of the country’s best rugby players

This Week Podcast – Episode 98

From the Prince Rupert Golf Club, catch up on sports, entertainment and news highlights

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Lions give up late TD in 24-23 loss to Argos

B.C. falls to 3-5, fumbling away last-minute chance in Toronto

Eagle tree cut down legally a 1st for B.C. city

Planned eagle preserve ‘a first for City of Surrey’

Northern B.C. residents face more evacuation orders as some smoke clears up

Regional District of BulkleyNechako issued new, expanded evacuation orders for remote areas Saturday

Smoky skies like a disappearing act for sights, monuments around B.C.

Haze expected to last the next several days, Environment Canada said

Canadians react to death of former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan at age 80

Nobel Peace Prize-winning former UN leader died early Saturday following a short illness

44 drownings so far this year in B.C.

Lifesaving Society urging caution to prevent deaths while on lakes, oceans and in pools

Some of B.C.’s air quality levels worse than Jodhpur, India

Okanagan, northern B.C. seeing some of the worst air quality globally

Most Read