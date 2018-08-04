Civeo Corporation has recently announced that it will partner with Stellat’en First Nation to build a workforce camp in the Burns Lake area. (TransCanada image)

Northern B.C. lawyer launches jurisdictional challenge of LNG pipeline

TransCanada’s Coastal GasLink pipeline project to feed a facility in Kitimat has provincial approval

Smithers resident Micheal D. Sawyer filed an application with the National Energy Board (NEB) for an order that would put TransCanada’s proposed Coastal GasLink pipeline project in federal jurisdiction at the end of July.

If the pipeline is ruled to fall under federal jurisdiction the province’s approval of the project will be null and void. If this occurs the future of the project would be in doubt.

“My primary goal is to get [the pipeline] bumped into the proper jurisdiction.” Sawyer said. “And in that jurisdiction to have a more through environmental assessment that considers all of the costs of the pipeline.”

Sawyer made a similar application to the NEB in 2015 regarding TransCanada’s then-proposed Prince Rupert Gas Transmission pipeline which would have brought natural gas to a export plant on Lelu Island near Prince Rupert.

READ MORE: Provincially approved LNG pipeline project faces legal hurdle

Sawyer’s application was initially rejected by the NEB but the lawyer successfully appealed the decision in Federal Court of Appeal in 2017. Three weeks after the Federal Court of Appeal ruling the Prince Rupert pipeline project was cancelled.

Sawyer said he believes the province failed to consider the impact the pipeline would have on caribou, global warming, and what kind of effect fracking would have on ground water and water use in northeast B.C.

When its entire life cycle is taken into account—exploration, processing, shipping— it’s clear natural gas isn’t the clean energy source it’s made out to be Sawyer said.

“If you look at the life cycle cost of a unit of natural gas energy it actually comes very close and in some cases even exceeds the cost of coal,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer said according to numbers provided by industry they will need to drill 21,000 wells for the proposed pipeline in northeast B.C. Most of these wells will be in areas that are already under enormous strain from the cumulative impacts of oil, gas and forestry Sawyer said.

Gas will be coming from areas that have a number caribou herds that are listed as endangered under the federal species at risk legislation according to Sawyer.

“If we put another 21,000 wells in those areas, those populations will go away—absolute certainty, ” Sawyer said.

Sawyer has received financial assistance for this case from West Coast Environmental Law Environmental Dispute Resolution.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Similkameen grassfire put out within ‘a stones throw’ from homes
Next story
Trudeau met by protesters, supporters while visiting B.C. forestry centre

Just Posted

HEART OF OUR CITY – Retired aircraft mechanic turned water rescuer on the North Coast

Gerard Ans is taking ‘me’ time to help others in Prince Rupert

Northern B.C. lawyer launches jurisdictional challenge of LNG pipeline

TransCanada’s Coastal GasLink pipeline project to feed a facility in Kitimat has provincial approval

MVP of the Week — Hard pitches and big swings

Gavin McNeice helped to represent Prince Rupert at the 2018 BC Summer Games

Community raises thousands for Mokrzycki family

Jessica Mokrzycki, 23, passed away on July 21 after a drowning accident on Texada Island

Recreational salmon fishing to open Aug. 7 on Skeena mainstream

DFO allows for sockeye, pink and coho but chinook and chum still prohibited

This Week Podcast — Episode 96

Interview with housing minister Selina Robinson and why Jeff King is working on a mural in Cow Bay

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Similkameen grassfire put out within ‘a stones throw’ from homes

Bud Gottfriedson and his family was woken up when two grass fires were within 100 metres of his home at the side of Highway 3. Highway was closed 10 km east of Keremeos.

‘It was quite terrifying:’ B.C. couple recalls mudslide surrounding them

‘It went a couple of feet at least, right all around us. It was quite terrifying.’

Crowds enjoy 2018 Riverboat Days parade in Terrace

This year’s theme was diversity

Video of man taunting bison in Yellowstone National Park goes viral

The bison is seen roaming amid stopped traffic – until a man starts ‘harassing’ it, officials say

Real talk: who gets all your rewards points when you die?

From Air Miles to PC points, loyalty programs vary in how to transfer rewards

Order of British Columbia inducts 14 accomplished residents

Politician David Anderson, gardener Brian Minter, educator Mary Kitagawa among recipients

UPDATED: 1 man dead after tornado rips through Manitoba community

Multiple structures near the rural community of Alonsa, Man., were shredded by the twister

Most Read