Northern B.C. homicides unsettle isolated Tahltan village

It will take time for the community of Iskut to recover from a tense week in Northern B.C. that left three people dead and two suspected killers on the run.

“The fact we don’t have an RCMP detachment here, and being on the highway, was something a lot of people were thinking about constantly. There was just fear and uneasiness… It wasn’t good around here,” said Iskut Band Chief Marie Quock.

Iskut Band Chief Marie Quock

The tiny Tahltan village of 330 lies 80 km south of the nearest RCMP detachment in Dease Lake, and just 25 km from the Stikine River Bridge on Hwy 37, where police found the abandoned, burning truck of two missing teenagers. Two kilometres down the road toward Iskut police discovered the body of an unknown middle-aged man.

Iskut lies to the side of Hwy 37, the only paved road in or out of the wilderness region. In the summer it’s noisy with summer road-trippers and camper vans, a procession of unknown faces from across the continent travelling to or from the Alaska Highway.

Villagers knew that whoever had killed a young couple a week prior, half a province away, was likely travelling this route. But all they knew for certain was three people were dead, two were missing, a murderer was at large, and Iskut stood in the path of where the violence was heading.

“We felt incredibly vulnerable because of the unknowns,” Quock said. “Seeing Facebook posts about a serial killer on the loose didn’t help.”

“It’s going to take a while for everybody to get back to normal, if we ever do, but yes there is a big sense of relief.”

That relief came Tuesday following the RCMP’s unexpected announcement that the two Port Alberni teenagers, Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were no longer considered missing and feared dead, but prime suspects themselves in the shooting deaths near Liard Hot Springs of young couple Chynna Noelle Deese, 24, of North Carolina and Lucas Robertson Fowler, 23, of Australia.

To Iskut’s relief, the suspects were no longer in the area, RCMP said, but now on the run in northern Saskatchewan. Later that afternoon other witnesses placed them in Manitoba.

Quock said the RCMP had not visited Iskut until the night before this announcement. To fill that void families and neighbours were banding together however they could. Two young men in the community conducted car patrols of the streets and highway from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

“We had people not getting sleep at night,” Quock said. “We’ve got a number of women and children who are alone for two weeks because their spouses are in camp. These women were really having a hard time being alone.

“We can breathe easier now knowing no one’s lurking around. But there’s still the fact we’re on a main highway. We never know who’s passing through. I think now our people are going to be more vigilant, and when travelling I know they’re going to be very careful.”

For 20 years both Quock and her predecessor have pushed for an RCMP detachment in Iskut. She says for the community and the travelling public it just makes sense for a police presence in such isolated territory with only a few spots cellular service.

In the wake of the recent murders, Quock says she will again make a formal request for an RCMP detachment or satellite office in Iskut, but she’s not hopeful.

“We’re so used to hearing ‘no,’” she says. “It’s always something. They say the population is too low, and yes, it is low but we’re still people, we’re still at risk. The RCMP is over an hour away. Anything can happen here and by the time a police officer arrived it could be too late.”

– With files from Katya Slepian



