Lamar Victor Alviar. (RCMP handout)

North Vancouver music teacher facing child porn, sexual assault charges

Lamar Victor Alviar, 22, who lives in Vancouver, operates LA Music Studio in North Vancouver

A North Vancouver music teacher has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and child pornography involving underage victims, Coquitlam RCMP announced Monday.

Lamar Victor Alviar, 22, who lives in Vancouver, operates LA Music Studio in North Vancouver.

Back in August, Coquitlam RCMP took the unusual step of revealing his identity and releasing photos after receiving allegations that Alviar committed sexual offences against young girls in Coquitlam. Police say that new witnesses have come forward after seeing his photo.

Alviar is facing three charges of sexual assault, three charges of sexual touching of a minor, one charge of communicating with a minor to facilitate a sexual offence, and once charge of possession of child pornography.

Alviar’s first court appearance was scheduled for Monday. Mountie said he had no significant police history aside from this case.

