Firefighters and RCMP officers are seen outside a house where two people died in an early morning fire, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Flags in the City of North Vancouver are at half-mast to mark a former councillor’s death in the house fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Firefighters and RCMP officers are seen outside a house where two people died in an early morning fire, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Flags in the City of North Vancouver are at half-mast to mark a former councillor’s death in the house fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

North Vancouver mayor says former councillor and his daughter killed in house fire

Several other family members were able to escape fatal early-morning blaze

Flags in the City of North Vancouver are at half-mast to mark a former councillor’s death in a house fire.

North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan says in a statement that former councillor Bob Fearnley and his daughter both died in an early morning blaze Thursday in the city’s Delbrook neighbourhood.

Buchanan says Fearnley dedicated many years to public service and was a councillor from 1996 to 2011.

Although Fearnley and his adult daughter were trapped by the flames, fire officials said several other family members were able to escape.

The blaze severely damaged half the house and caused smoke or water damage to the rest.

The cause remains under investigation.

House fireMetro Vancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lax Kw’alaams explore surprises in the sand
Next story
Watchdog called in after fatal police shooting on Vancouver’s Granville Street Bridge

Just Posted

A student from Lax Kw’alaams Wap Suwilaawksa school found a black, magnetic material in sand the class collected from a beach near their school. (Photo: Supplied)
Lax Kw’alaams explore surprises in the sand

Const. Brody Hemrich of the Prince Rupert RCMP is issuing a polar plunge challenge on Jan. 9, to Kitimat and Terrace RCMP in an effort to raise funds for BC Special Olympics. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Police polar plunge challenge issued to Terrace, Kitimat by Prince Rupert RCMP

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross questions NDP cabinet ministers in the B.C. legislature. (Hansard TV)
MLA says he’ll back any bid by Skeena Sawmills for government assistance

Lieutenant Dawn Butt, pastor at the Salvation Army on Feb. 9, gets ready for the official opening of the new soup kitchen and food bank at the Fraser St. premises, where all services will be under one roof. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
New ‘Soup for the Soul’ kitchen at Salvation Army

Pop-up banner image