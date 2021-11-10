North Pacific Cannery needs to reel in $400,000 cash influx

North Pacific Cannery National Historic Site is in need of $400,000 cash influx to stay operational, Mayor of Port Edward Knut Bjorndal said, on Nov. 9. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

North Pacific Cannery needs a new manager and a $400,000 cash influx to make it a successful venture for the future seasons, Knut Bjorndal, mayor of the District of Port Edward, reported at a council meeting on Nov. 8.

“The cannery needs a lot of money to survive. If we don’t get an influx of $400,000 plus a year for operating costs and minor maintenance, it is doubtful the cannery will last in its current condition or shape for the next three or four years. It’s in dire need of funds,” Bjorndal said.

As the most prominent tourist attraction in the region, it draws in more than 10,000 visitors per year to the area. However, the facility has been closed for the past two seasons and is hurting from the pandemic fallout.

“There is quite a need for capital at the site,” Bjorndal said. “We’ve pretty well beaten to death the current list of people or industries that are visible to us here and in Prince Rupert.”

North Pacific Cannery, built in 1889, was a working operation for just less than 100 years when it was left in a derelict state after closing in 1981. According to its website, a group of local historians from the Port Edward Historical Society worked together to prevent the demolition and promote the transition to a museum.

Bjorndal said he started working on the funding issues before COVID-19, but the health crisis affected face-to-face meetings and made fundraising difficult.

Council members heard the plan is to appeal to the federal and provincial governments for ongoing support under an operational basis. Over the next couple of months, the Port Edward Historical Society will plan out an approach to move forward and obtain funds.

A new board of directors that is “very engaged” has a combined foundation of diverse experience, Bjorndal said. However, the recent departure of manager Anne Leach, moving to Seattle, has left the museum with a vacant position. On an interim basis, while the BOD searches for a replacement, Heather Dudoward has been appointed temporary manager.

“So, we are not starting from scratch. We’ve already got an identifiable list of candidates for funding … but it’s going to be a long job to make sure that we will be able to secure the necessary funding for the cannery to move forward over the next few years,” Bjorndal said.

K-J Millar | Journalist