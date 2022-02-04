RCMP request help to locate missing Vancouver Island mother and infant son

Pair last seen by family on Jan. 4 and may have gone to Manitoba

Jacqueline Nelson and her infant son Kane were last seen by family on January 4, 2022. (RCMP Handout)

Jacqueline Nelson and her infant son Kane were last seen by family on January 4, 2022. (RCMP Handout)

A mother and her infant son are missing, according to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

Mounties are asking for the public’s help in locating 38-year-old Jacqueline Nelson and her three-month-old son Kane.

The pair were reported missing on the afternoon of Jan. 24 but were last seen by family on Jan. 4.

“On Jan. 24, 2022, family received electronic communication but it has not been confirmed that it was directly from Jacqueline,” said a news release from the RCMP. “Police have reason to believe that Jacqueline may have been in Manitoba around Jan. 27, 2022. This has yet to be confirmed and it is not known if she is still there.”

Officers believe Nelson and her son may be driving, or passengers in a blue, 2006 Honda Civic, four-door sedan, with a B.C. licence plate of NE0 98G. The clear coat on the hood and roof is peeling.

The mother is described as being 115-pounds and standing 5-foot-3, with red hair and blue eyes.

Those with information about the pair or their whereabouts are urged to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

Previous story
B.C. woman making cloth bags out of used t-shirts to reduce reliance on plastic

Just Posted

Kiri Orton, 12, Cambrie Bosco, 11, and Emma Touchet, 13, of the Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association, all qualified for the BC Winter Games. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert gymnasts balance cancelled BC Winter Games

Grayson Witzke and Fisher Witzke in their garage shop where they sharpen ice skates for their Prince Rupert customers, on Feb. 2. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert brothers sharpen business basics

Hwy 16 is closed between Terrace and Prince Rupert this morning (Feb. 3) due to adverse weather conditions. (Screenshot/DriveBC)
UPDATE: Hwy 16 reopened between Terrace and Prince Rupert

Fairview Container Terminal on Jan. 18, with cargo railcars in the foreground and cranes in the background, was highlighted in a PRPA cargo volumes report with expansion and an eighth quay crane in 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Port expansion updates released