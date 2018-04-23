North Coast Regional District boardroom renamed in honour of late councillor

Longtime City Councillor Nelson Kinney has passed away. (File photo) Longtime City Councillor Nelson Kinney passed away on March 24. On April, the North Coast Regional District renamed their boardroom the Nelson Kinney Committee room in his honour. (File photo)

No matter where or when they meet from now on, directors on the North Coast Regional District will be in an inspiring place.

In a unanimous vote on Friday, the directors recognized their late colleague Nelson Kinney by renaming their boardroom the Nelson Kinney Committee Room.

Des Nobels, the acting chair, suggested the idea, noting that Kinney, a five-time city councillor, was well known, well liked, and provided significant insight to community issues. In fact, Kinney was at the regional district table, organizing a campaign for a new community health service the night before he passed away.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Barry Cunningham, a fellow director and city councillor.

“It’s a nice legacy for Nelson.”

