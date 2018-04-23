Longtime City Councillor Nelson Kinney has passed away. (File photo) Longtime City Councillor Nelson Kinney passed away on March 24. On April, the North Coast Regional District renamed their boardroom the Nelson Kinney Committee room in his honour. (File photo)

North Coast Regional District boardroom renamed in honour of late councillor

NCRD’s boardroom was renamed the Nelson Kinney Committee Room

No matter where or when they meet from now on, directors on the North Coast Regional District will be in an inspiring place.

In a unanimous vote on Friday, the directors recognized their late colleague Nelson Kinney by renaming their boardroom the Nelson Kinney Committee Room.

Des Nobels, the acting chair, suggested the idea, noting that Kinney, a five-time city councillor, was well known, well liked, and provided significant insight to community issues. In fact, Kinney was at the regional district table, organizing a campaign for a new community health service the night before he passed away.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Barry Cunningham, a fellow director and city councillor.

“It’s a nice legacy for Nelson.”

READ MORE: Prince Rupert’s “pulse” Nelson Kinney passes away


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lt. Governor back in the saddle, with a legacy of land stewardship

Just Posted

North Coast Regional District boardroom renamed in honour of late councillor

NCRD’s boardroom was renamed the Nelson Kinney Committee Room

City struggles to meet RCMP demands to improve facilities

Prince Rupert’s cells being retrofitted while process continues for new $30M RCMP building

LETTER: Haven from the sun

Viviers and Tupas family have been in Prince Rupert 20 years after leaving the sun in South Africa

LETTER: Take a moment to think of the first responders

Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus crash has affected many

Wind damage delays opening of Doug Kerr field

Sections of the field’s sod were torn up by high speed winds on April 10

North Coast teachers learn the language of technology

School District 52 teachers learned about circuits, Microbits and JavaScripts on April 20

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Renewed plea for answers in 40-year-old B.C. cold case

The family of Lawrence Wellington Allard is hoping a private reward will get them some closure

UPDATED: Arrest made after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Police are not saying what is the extent of injuries yet

B.C. farmland values grew at slower rate in 2017: report

Vancouver Island saw the highest growth in the province

Lt. Governor back in the saddle, with a legacy of land stewardship

Judith Guichon ends term today, returns to Nicola Valley ranch

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Maple Leafs look to stay alive tonight as they face elimination against Boston on home ice

Electric vehicles more affordable than you think: BC Hydro

Myths blocking road to electric vehicle adoption

Kinder Morgan bungled pipeline public relations: poll

The survey suggests 58 per cent of Canadians believe the company is to blame for poor perceptions

Most Read