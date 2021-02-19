North Coast OBGYN retiring

Prince Rupert’s Dr. Marius Pienaar will hang up his stethoscope on May 31

A well-known Prince Rupert obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. Marius Pienaar announced on Feb. 17 that he retiring from medical practice.

“After nearly three decades of solo specialist service to this region, I have decided to finally hang up my stethoscope on May 31, 2021,” Dr. Pineaar said on a social media post.

“It has been a great privilege to serve this wonderful community that I call home. I have had the good fortune to work with a remarkable team of doctors, nurses, and staff. I would like to thank the community for their wonderful support through the years.”

Pienaar told The Northern View that a replacement physician has yet to be found however the search to fill Dr. Pienaar’s shoes has already begun.

“The are a few leads. We have to find the right person,” he said.

In the meantime, Pienaar will continue his specialist practice for medically higher needs patients and the local general practitioners will continue seeing their own maternity patients as is the norm, he said.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on