North Coast members of RCMSAR receive awards of excellence

Seven North Coast Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCMSR) members were recognized for outstanding efforts and long service, by peers, the organization’s board of governors and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, in an award ceremony, on Sept. 18.

More than 40 members of the RCMSR were recognized in the province-wide awards, with Prince Rupert’s Max Erwin of Station 64 receiving the CEO Commendation and Chris Ashhurst of Masset Station 45 receiving the Canadian Coast Guard Auxilliary (CCGA) Administrative Award of Excellence. Long Service Awards of 25 years of service went to Lax Kw’alaams Station 65 members James Henry, Reubin Dennis, Darrin Tait and Keith Wesley. Kitimat Station 63 member Duncan Peacock, received a long service award for more than 30 years of service.

With more than 30 marine rescue stations along the coast of B.C. Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, the organization has been in operation since 1978. Volunteers are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to marine emergencies.

“The spirit of volunteerism is an intrinsic part of RCMSAR’s culture and the core of who we are and why we save lives. That’s why each year we recognize the achievements of our colleagues and crewmates who represent countless hours of selfless dedication,” Jineane Eason, manager of fundraising for RCMSR, said on Sept. 18.

“Throughout the pandemic, as much of the world around us slowed down, RCMSAR volunteers were busy meeting increased calls for help as more British Columbians took to the water than in previous years. Through it all, our volunteers remain resilient, finding creative and safe ways to conduct training exercises and SAR missions taking all the safety precautions required.

K-J Millar | Journalist