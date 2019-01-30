North BC winter storm watch

Winter storm watch is in effect from the Bulkley Valley to the Alberta border. Snow starts Thursday

Environment Canada map

Environment Canada has put a winter storm watch in effect for Bulkley Valley, the Lakes District and the rest of the Highway 16 corridor east to the Alberta border.

A long duration snowstorm is forecast to begin on Thursday. A slow moving frontal system will spread snow across the B.C. central interior beginning Thursday morning. Snow is expected to continue falling Thursday night and Friday and will likely persist over some regions until the front moves into Alberta early Saturday.

Total snowfall amounts will range from 15 cm up to as high as 30 cm by Friday morning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists are monitoring the situation and this winter storm watch may be upgraded to a warning as the forecast becomes more certain.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

To report severe weather to Environment Canada, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Previous story
Parks Canada asking for feedback on management of Rocky Mountain region parks
Next story
Parents of misidentified Bronco tell court how mix-up affected their lives

Just Posted

Highschool completion rate decreases for Prince Rupert Aboriginal students in 2018

Completion rate decreased from 63 per cent in 2017 to 62 per cent in 208

BC Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes

CEO Mark Collins to speak with Prince Rupert’s business community

TransCanada to sell up to 75% stake in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Company reducing its interest in the 670-kilometre, 48-inch diameter natural gas pipeline project

Organization requests external review of Prince Rupert’s boil water notice

Community for Clean Water founder presented at the committee of the whole meeting Jan.28

Fifteen Rupert gymnasts qualify for Gymnastics BC tournament

Prince Rupert Gymnastics Club shines in Smithers tournament over the weekend

This Week Show – Episode 120

Highlights from this week in Prince Rupert

UPDATE: NDP candidate wins Nanaimo byelection

Sheila Malcolmson earned about 49 per cent of the vote; all ballot boxes now counted

Armed suspect on the loose after transit officer shot in Surrey

Police warn public to stay away from area of Scott Road SkyTrain Station

Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Conor D’Monte, formerly of the UN gang, is wanted in the death of Red Scorpions’ Kevin LeClair

B.C.’s central interior to brace for 15 to 35 centimetres of snow

The national forecaster said that a slow-moving frontal system will spread across the region

B.C. Legislature spending scandal inspires satirical song

Victoria musicians release song All Part of the Uniform

Bruce McArthur guilty plea sparks call to widen missing persons review

Toronto police spent 18 months looking into disappearance of three missing men before concluding no foul play

North BC winter storm watch

Winter storm watch is in effect from the Bulkley Valley to the Alberta border. Snow starts Thursday

B.C. paramedics to be trained in at-home care for seriously ill, end-of-life patients

Program’s goal is to better serve patients in palliative care and reduce unnecessary trips to the ER

Most Read