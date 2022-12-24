NORAD says Santa’s coming to Prince Rupert, Terrace, Kitimat, Smithers and Haida Gwaii

Prince Rupert police officer said Santa scoped out the city and Metlakatla earlier this month

NORAD is tracking the jolly guy in red movements and according to their radar, he is on the way to Prince Rupert and the B.C Northcoast on Dec. 24. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

On one of the most anticipated nights of the year, many residents in B.C.’s northwest will be laying out treats, hoping for a visit from the man in the red suit.

He has already started his journey, according to North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD)’s Tracks Santa website, on Dec. 24.

This is the 67th year NORAD has tracked Santa’s trip using its radar technology. Typically their infrared sensors pick up heat from rockets or missiles, but as Santa makes the rounds, the sensors can detect him using Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer’s glowing nose.

The tracking began at 1 a.m. as Santa made preparations for his flight.

While he has not made it to Prince Rupert yet, the local RCMP detachment confirmed that communities in the northwest are on his itinerary.

They caught up with Santa earlier this month when he stopped by to scope out the region.

“We helped him get to Metlakatla,” Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the detachment told The Northern View.

“He climbed aboard our boat and we chauffeured him around.”

The RCMP are very familiar with Mr. Claus. That is how they know it is him delivering gifts and not someone else trying to break into houses.

“He has a very distinct look, which includes his red suit, as well as his rosy cheeks and nose and that little round belly that shakes when he laughs like a bowl full of jelly,” Hemrich said.

While many stories of Christmas feature Santa entering into houses through the chimney, Hemrich said children do not need to worry if their house does not have one. As explained in classic holiday movies, including The Santa Clause and Hemrich’s personal favourite Santa Claus: The Movie, the jolly gift-giver uses Christmas magic to leave gifts inside.

Hemrich advised that in addition to leaving milk and cookies, which are very important to help Santa keep his energy up, it is nice to leave some fuel for the reindeer too like carrots or another healthy snack.

Lastly, the Prince Rupert officer and the detachment want to wish everyone a happy holiday. Hemrich said he hopes people will stay safe, especially with the recent cold spell and bundle up while spending time with their family and friends outside.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter