The BC Wildfire Service will organize ground crews and aerial support for the remaining Nohomin wildfire. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service)

Nohomin Creek blaze downgraded from wildfire of note

Remaining fire in Stein Valley Nlaka-pamux Heritage Park will be left to naturally extinguish

The Nohmin Creek wildfire, sparked in the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park near Kamloops, is no longer considered a wildfire of note, as crews have managed to get control of the inferno.

BC Wildfire Service announced Wednesday (Aug. 10) that the south, northeast, and east flanks of the fire have been contained, and the rest of the blaze will be allowed to remain out of control until it becomes naturally extinguished.

The blaze ignited on July 14 and grew to 3,745 hectares. It continues to burn throughout the area, mostly covering steep cliffs and rocky terrain.

READ MORE: Evacuation alerts lifted while Nohomin Creek fire continues to burn

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials suspect that it is due to human activity.

RELATED: Cooler temps slow Nohomin Creek wildfire activity, but not out of the woods yet

