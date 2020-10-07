No tricks, just treats please – Halloween Fest to deliver candy bags

Halloween Fest Society is calling for candy donations so it can prepare a taste the fall festivities for Prince Rupert children. More than 1,000 parents and kids attended Halloween Fest in 2019 which has taken on a different appearance in 2020. (The Northern View file photo)

It’s no trick – it’s definitely a treat that more than 1460 bags of goodies will be handed out by the Prince Rupert Halloween Fest Society working with School District 52, in a much scaled back recognition of the fun fall event.

“The society is hoping businesses, service organizations and residents of Prince Rupert and area will assist in providing either a cash donation or boxed candy,” Bev Killbery, a director of the Halloween Fest organizing committee said.

“Working with SD 52, we plan to prepare individual treat bags for all elementary and middle school students. The treat bags will be prepared in a controlled environment by volunteers practicing current health and safety protocols,” Killbery said.

Volunteers have already been organized to assemble the mass of treats that will be delivered to children in the district through distribution in their schools.

Being the 33rd year that the Prince Rupert Hallowe’en Fest Society would attract little trick or treaters to their annual activity at the civic centre, the committee said due to COVID-19 and social distancing protocols, they just sadly can not run the event this year as they have in previously at the civic centre.

However, they still recognize the importance of the fall festivities and for this they are requesting the support of the community as a whole to assist in bringing some sweetness in the times of the pandemic to children.

Confectionery donations need to be received by Oct. 19 for assembly and distribution to meet COVID-19 health requirements. Candy must be in unopened boxes or packages. Home baked sweets can not be distributed due to the safe practices required under COVID-19.

“I’m sure everyone will have their own individual Halloween. We just wanted to make sure no-one was left out,” Killbery said. “We want to ensure there is a little taste of Halloween in the community.”

Candy donations can be arranged through the society’s ghost line, 250-62-GHOST (624-4678)

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on