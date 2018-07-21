No Name brand chicken nuggets recalled due to possible salmonella

Canadian Food Inspection Agency says multiple illnesses reported in B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Certain No Name brand Chicken Nuggets and unbranded $10 Chicken Fries should be thrown out or returned. (CFIA)

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling certain No Name brand Chicken Nuggets and unbranded $10 Chicken Fries due to possible salmonella contamination.

The nuggets were sold in 907-gram packages (UPC code 0 60383 89685 0), while the fries were sold in 1.81-kilogram packages (UPC code 0 60249 01411 4).

Both products were distributed nationally, and should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been at least seven reported illnesses, including one hospitalization, associated with the products.

The agency says the cases were reported in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning often include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications can also include severe arthritis.

READ MORE: Greenbelt Microgreens recalled in B.C., Alberta due to Listeria concerns

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Kinder Morgan pipeline protesters defy eviction order
Next story
Two significant wildfires burning in southeastern B.C.

Just Posted

Big wrestling from a small town

Aaron Roubicek wants to put Prince Rupert on the map at the BC Summer Games

WEB POLL: Are you guilty of foodwaste at home?

B.C. food retailers are trying to change people’s behaviour to reduce food waste

Bear Creek continues $14.5M civil suit with Brucejack Mine owner

The Terrace-based company is looking for damages for unpaid work as it continues Highway 16 work

Ford F350 bursts into flames on Highway 16

Driver on way to Terrace when incident occured

Suspect responsible for police standoff faces five criminal charges

The 47-year-old male had his first court appearance in Prince Rupert and remains in custody

This Week Podcast — Episode 94

Police standoff, Ridley Terminals plans to expand, a community garden and more in Prince Rupert

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

B.C. mining company, involved in 2014 spill, ordered to pay lost wages

Mount Polley Mining Company must pay wages to 26 employees who were laid off without proper notice

Two significant wildfires burning in southeastern B.C.

More than 20 fires were burning in the Southeast Fire Centre as of Saturday afternoon

Volunteers provide the glue that keeps BC Games moving

The 2018 Cowichan Summer Games had more than 2,300 volunteers on hand across Vancouver Island

No Name brand chicken nuggets recalled due to possible salmonella

Canadian Food Inspection Agency says multiple illnesses reported in B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Lodeiro scores twice to help Sounders beat Whitecaps 2-0

Seattle’s Nicolas Lodeiro opened the scoring in the fifth minute when he converted a penalty kick

Race walker breaks 18-year-old BC Games record

Zone 6 athlete Olivia Lundman crossed finish line with ease, to loud cheers in Cowichan

PHOTO GALLERY: BC Games Day 2

A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley

Most Read