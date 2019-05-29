John Brittain is escorted from the RCMP detachment in Penticton, B.C., on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in this image made from video. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amy Smart

No contact order sought for accused Penticton quadruple killer and wife

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Crown counsel is asking for a no-contact order between the man who is accused of the deadly shooting spree of four people in Penticton and his wife.

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court via video facing four counts of murder in relation to the events that unfolded on April 15. Brittain allegedly shot and killed Rudi Winter, Darlene Knippelberg and Barry and Susan Wonch.

READ MORE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

READ MORE: Penticton gunman seen ‘yelling angrily’ before opening fire, witness says

Brittain told the court that his lawyer, Paul McMurray, expressed some concern that he not have contact with his wife, Katherine Brittain, but said he was open to some contact via telephone. Crown counsel Andrew Vandersluys explained to the judge that he was asking for a no-contact order because the woman would be called as a witness.

READ MORE: Friend of man accused of killing four people in Penticton in ‘absolute shock’

“She had nothing to do with this,” said Brittain, whose answer stirred upset emotions among some of the people sitting in the court gallery.

The discussion over the no-contact order has been adjourned until Thursday so Brittain can consult his lawyer, who was in trial on another matter in Dawson Creek, and their position can be stated in court.

