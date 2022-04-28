RCMP logo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

RCMP logo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

No charges yet in Fort St. James trailer park murder investigation

Investigation into February homicide remains “active and ongoing”: RCMP

BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit confirmed an investigation into a shooting incident that left one man dead in Fort St. James this February remains “active and ongoing” on Thursday (April 28).

On Feb. 25 just after 11:30 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a shooting at a trailer park in the 800-block of Spruce Road in Fort St. James.

When officers arrived they found a 36-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A 29-year-old resident was arrested but charges have not been recommended to the BC Prosecutions Service, so no suspect name is available.

North District Major Crime Unit Inspector Lorne Wood said on Feb 26 that police believe this was a targeted incident between two men, who were known to each other and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police can contact Fort St. James RCMP at 250- 996-8269.

