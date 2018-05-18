No charges for Terrace Mounties in relation to 2016 suicide

RCMP officers used Tasers to try to apprehend man before he took his own life

B.C.’s police watchdog will not recommend charges to Crown for a pair of RCMP officers in relation to a 2016 suicide in Terrace.

The incident occurred in the afternoon of Aug. 18, 2016, when Terrace RCMP responded to reports that a man outside Mills Memorial Hospital had a hunter’s axe, the Independent Investigations Office said in a report Friday.

Two Mounties used Tasers to try to apprehend the man, but he used the axe to cut his own neck and died a short time later.

The coroner later identified him as 29-year-old Nicolas Allan Jeppesen.

It may have been “criminally negligent” for the officers to not try to prevent the man from hurting himself, the report said.

“In this case, they had few options and used the Taser in an effort to disarm [the man] safely before he could hurt himself.”

The RCMP’s commanding officer in B.C., deputy commissioner Brenda Butterworth-Carr, issued a statement today saying the report offers some “much needed clarity to a dynamic situation.

“I am mindful the public was not aware that the individual sustained serious self-inflicted wounds and left may questioning whether our offers acted appropriately. We knew this information when the situation unfolded, but respected the request to not publicly disclose information about the self-inflicted wounds in order for the IIO BC investigation to take place without biasing any witnesses or evidence.”

The IIO BC investigates officer-involved incidents across the province that result in death or serious harm.

More to come.

