Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from B.C. roaster recalled due to botulism scare

“If you purchased N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from Cherry Hill … do not drink it.”

A brand of Kelowna-based Cherry Hill Coffee has been recalled, Interior Health said Thursday afternoon.

Due to temperature issues in the manufacturing process that potentially failed to control pathogens, including botulism, Interior Health is advising the N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee has been recalled.

“If you purchased N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from Cherry Hill or other stores carrying this product in the Interior region of B.C., do not drink it,” Interior Health stated in a release.

“Either throw out the product or return it to the location you bought it from, with proof of purchase for a full refund. N7 Nitro cans and kegs have been pulled from shelves at retail stores as part of a voluntary recall.”

Interior Health said if you consumed N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee and are feeling unwell to seek medical advice by contacting your family physician or nurse practitioner.

“At this time, no illnesses have been reported,” the release states.

