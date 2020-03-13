Nisga’a Society acquires Port Edward Maverick Mart

More variety for resdients

  • Mar. 13, 2020 8:50 a.m.
  • News

The Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society (GNS) announced on March 13,that they have reached an agreement to purchase the Maverick variety store in Port Edward.

The Port Edward store will integrate into the growing group of businesses of the Society when they take possession on March 24.

“With a new café, garden centre, and hydroponics greenhouse set to open in Seal Cove this Spring …and with the continued growth of Watson and Ridley Islands, we are confident that this is the right investment at an exciting time for the community”, said Blair Mirau, Chief Executive Officer of GNS.

READ More: Hydroponic greenhouse to be rooted in Prince Rupert

The sellers will assist the transition for the new owners and they are very happy and excited about what this new acquisition is going to do for the community, Mirau said.

Over the next few months, customers will see a few small site improvements such as the parking lot and outdoor seating, as well as some more fresh produce and coffee.

For longer-term goals, the Society plans to redevelop the building to include some housing options, said Mirau.

To introduce themselves, the new owners have invited the community to an open house at the Port Edward General Store on March 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

READ MORE:Growing veggies for Nisga’a members in Prince Rupert

The Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society is a non-profit service provider serving 1600 members in the local area. They offer services inyouth, education, language, culture, recreation, and economic development. The Society also owns and operates the Nisga’a Hall in downtown Prince Rupert and Rupert Lawn & Garden located in Seal Cove.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger sues police officer, province

Just Posted

ONGOING UPDATES: COVID-19 Prince Rupert cancellations

Prince Rupert events, gatherings postponed, cancelled or suspended due to global pandemic

Nisga’a Society acquires Port Edward Maverick Mart

More variety for resdients

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Avalanche control work scheduled on Hwy 16 east of Terrace today

Drivers can expect 40 minutes of delay

Prince Rupert Child Assessment and Action Plan Complete

City plan lists 49 spaces needed as well as more consideration for shift workers

QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

There are many superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th. See how well you know these traditions

Researchers and health workers further vaccine development, drive-thru testing

Meanwhile, researchers in Ontario announced they isolated the COVID-19 virus on Thursday

Centre eyes artificial intelligence to modernize the federal hunt for dirty cash

Overall, the centre disclosed 2,276 pieces of financial intelligence to police and security agencies

QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

There are many superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th. See how well you know these traditions

Do you think you have COVID-19? Here is what to do next

Symptoms, prevention, how to get tested and what to do if you get

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19: PMO

‘I will be back on my feet soon’

Take COVID-19 seriously, says B.C. doctor

Cranbrook’s top emergency doctor stresses importance of working together to protect one another

BC Hockey cancels all provincial championships due to COVID-19 outbreak

In B.C., provincial hockey championships were slated to begin this Sunday, March 15

B.C. child killer has had 20 escorted trips in public: annual hearing

Allan Schoenborn has been held at the hospital since 2010 after being convicted of killing

Most Read