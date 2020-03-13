Nisga’a Society acquires Port Edward Maverick Mart

The Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society (GNS) announced on March 13,that they have reached an agreement to purchase the Maverick variety store in Port Edward.

The Port Edward store will integrate into the growing group of businesses of the Society when they take possession on March 24.

“With a new café, garden centre, and hydroponics greenhouse set to open in Seal Cove this Spring …and with the continued growth of Watson and Ridley Islands, we are confident that this is the right investment at an exciting time for the community”, said Blair Mirau, Chief Executive Officer of GNS.

READ More: Hydroponic greenhouse to be rooted in Prince Rupert

The sellers will assist the transition for the new owners and they are very happy and excited about what this new acquisition is going to do for the community, Mirau said.

Over the next few months, customers will see a few small site improvements such as the parking lot and outdoor seating, as well as some more fresh produce and coffee.

For longer-term goals, the Society plans to redevelop the building to include some housing options, said Mirau.

To introduce themselves, the new owners have invited the community to an open house at the Port Edward General Store on March 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

READ MORE:Growing veggies for Nisga’a members in Prince Rupert

The Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society is a non-profit service provider serving 1600 members in the local area. They offer services inyouth, education, language, culture, recreation, and economic development. The Society also owns and operates the Nisga’a Hall in downtown Prince Rupert and Rupert Lawn & Garden located in Seal Cove.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on