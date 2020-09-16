Nisga’a Nation lifts local state of emergency

The Nisga’a Nation lifted its local state of emergency Sept. 11. The state of emergency was enacted Sept. after three positive COVID-19 cases were detected in the Nass Valley. (File photo)

No new COVID-19 cases detected since state of emergency was enacted

The Nisga’a Lisims Government (NLG) has ended a state of local emergency, saying COVID-19 is under control in the Nass Valley.

The state of emergency was declared for all Nisga’a territory on Sept. 4, following possible COVID-19 exposure at several memorial events in late August for the late Dr. Joseph Gosnell, a pillar of the Nisga’a community. Testing in the area after the possible exposure revealed three positive COVID-19 cases.

There have been no new positive cases since those initial three, according to a press release issued by the NLG on Sept. 11.

“We are very pleased and relieved that the comprehensive containment measures our government implemented during this state of local emergency has resulted in no new positive cases of COVID-19 on Nisga’a lands,” said Eva Clayton, president of the Nisga’a Nation, in the press release. “We would like to thank our Emergency Preparedness Committee and all those who worked tirelessly over the past seven days to help us contain this potential outbreak.”

The Nisga’a Valley Health authority is still monitoring the situation, the press release said, and testing facilities are available at several locations on Nisga’a territory for people showing symptoms.



