Nisga’a Nation enacts emergency measures after possible COVID-19 exposure

Attendees of memorial services for Dr. Joseph Gosnell ordered to self-isolate

The Nisga’a Nation has issued strict COVID-19 pandemic protocols following a potential COVID-19 case in the Nass Valley. (File photo)

The Nisga’a Valley Health Authority (NVHA) has enacted strict pandemic response protocols after learning of a potential COVID-19 case in the Nass Valley.

Attendees of the funeral, memorial and feast held Aug.24 and Aug. 25 in honour of Dr. Joseph Gosnell have been ordered to self-isolate for 14 days, according to a statement issued by the NVHA Aug. 29.

Travel to and from Nisga’a land is restricted to essential travel only and travelers will be monitored at various Nisga’a checkpoints.

All social events are cancelled until further notice, the statement said. The Nation has reverted to phase one of the Nisga’a Pandemic Plan.

More to come.


