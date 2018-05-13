Nisga’a Nation could receive $8million a year from new tax revenue agreement

Brucejack Gold Mine will provide a share of mineral tax revenue to the band

The portal access to the Valley of Kings, one of the gold deposits that make up the Brucejack project. (File photo)

A gold mine near Stewart, B.C., could bring in $8 million a year for the Nisga’a Nation in a new tax revenue agreement.

On May 11, a press release announced the agreement between the provincial government and the Nisga’a Lisims Government, where the Nisga’a Nation will receive a portion of the mineral tax revenue from the Brucejack Gold Mine.

“Bringing prosperity and self-reliance to the Nisga’a Nation is the first priority of Nisga’a Lisims Government,” Eva Clayton, President of Nisga’a Lisims Government, said in the press release. “We have developed a strong working relationship with Pretium Resources Inc., and look forward to our continued collaboration on the Brucejack Gold Mine.”

The underground mine has been operating since April 2017 and is expected to produce 2,700 tonnes a day. The company, Pretium Resources Inc., is stated to create more than 300 jobs in the next 22 years.

The new tax revenue agreement works on top of the benefits agreement Pretium and the Nisga’a Nation have had since 2015, when Pretium agreed to provide training, contracting opportunities and education for Nisga’a citizens.

READ MORE: What impacts Graham Avenue’s newest neighbour may bring to Prince Rupert



keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter