Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks before the Prime Minister’s Awards 2020. (Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada/ YouTube)

Nisga’a language teacher wins Prime Minister’s award

Dianna Rai teaches the Nisga’a language at Alvin A. McKay Elementary school in Laxgalts’ap

Dianna Rai, a teacher at Alvin A. McKay Elementary School in the Nisga’a village of Laxgalts’ap in the Nass valley, has been awarded the Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence.

As a Nisga’a language teacher, Rai helps students develop oral fluency using sign language, movement and pictures.

The Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence Certificate of Achievement honours regional recipients for their commitment and achievements in preparing students for a digital and innovation based economy, and carries a cash prize of $1,000.

According to the Government of Canada, the Nisga’a language is spoken by roughly 5,500 people and is in danger of extinction. Rai is also active outside the classroom, organizing and cooking for feasts, dancing at events and helping make traditional medicines. She volunteers with the Elders’ Council and the Language Authority.

The Prime Minister’s Awards were announced on Oct. 5, on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada YouTube channel.

