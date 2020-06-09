Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

B.C. has recorded nine new positive tests for COVID-19, with no new community outbreaks or additional cases in health care facilities.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry noted that while B.C.’s coronavirus cases remain low, the global situation is not as good as infection spreads in countries such as India and Brazil. Henry participated in a World Health Organization conference call June 9 that noted the highest daily total around the world, more than 136,000 cases.

“But I want everyone to understand that the COVID-19 pandemic around us is far from over,” Henry said. “In British Columbia we continue to have small numbers of cases, but across Canada and around the world it is still a major problem. And it’s going to be in our communities around the world for some time.

“The global case count continues to rise, and many regions have seen a resurgence in cases as they’ve taken measures to open up, including regions that are very close to us in the United States.”

Public health officials are continuing to monitor the effects of reopening retail stores, schools, personal services businesses, campsites and other services shuttered since emergency measures were imposed in March.

“Here in Canada we know that international flights are increasing, and U.S. border restrictions are going to be eased to allow for families who have been separated for these last few months to be able to reunite,” Henry said. “These changes are not unexpected and they are important for us to get our social fabric back together.”

