The Coldwater River in Merritt is experiencing high water levels. (Submitted)

The Coldwater River in Merritt is experiencing high water levels. (Submitted)

Nicola Valley under severe thunderstorm watch while rivers rise

River flows are heavy in the area as region prepares for storm

The Nicola Valley has been put on a severe thunderstorm watch by Environment Canada.

Conditions are favourable for strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain for the evening of May 3, prompting the weather service to ask residents to stay inside.

River levels on both the Coldwater and Nicola Rivers running through Merritt have risen considerably recently due to hot temperatures melting the snowpack as well as considerable rain.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury,” reads the alert. “Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.”

READ MORE: Floods force additional evacuations on Westside, others on alert

READ MORE: Kelowna residents urged to be careful as Mission Creek rises

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC StormMerritt

Previous story
Boundary residents urged to prepare ‘grab and go’ bag amid continued flood risks

Just Posted

The Skeena Valley Farmers Market has been around since 1982 and has become a popular weekend activity for many people in the Terrace area. It’s back for the 2023 season on Saturday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Terrace’s Skeena Valley Farmers Market returns for a new season

Prince Rupert Girls Volley Ball Club team headed to Club Provincials on April 28 and 29. The U14 team placed sixth out of 17 teams in their division by winning three matches and closely losing another three, Jason Hoang team coach said. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert girl’s volleyball team places 6th at club provincials

Two men are dead after a fishing boat incident off the west coast of Haida Gwaii on April 30. Skidegate Health Centre hosted a sacred fire on May 1 in honour of the men. (Photo: Skidegate Health Centre FB)
Two Haida Gwaii men dead after fishing boat incident

Const. Brody Hemrich and Const. Gabriel Gravel show an RCMP Vessel used by the Coastal Unit in incidents on the water. A Prince Rupert family was rescued by members of the Coastal Unit on April 30 after their vessel engines failed. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert family with young children rescued in North Coast waters by RCMP