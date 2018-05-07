News briefs: Pembina, protecting Mariners Park and painted crosswalks

Prince Rupert’s round up from the weekend of May 5

An example of an enclosed flare stack. Pembina Pipeline Corporation is currently applying for the air discharge permit for its propane terminal on Watson Island. (Pembina photo)

Pembina propane terminal applies for permits

Pembina has made an application to the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Strategic Climate Change to obtain an air discharge permit. The permit is required for an enclosed flair stack as well as other minor emissions sources that will be a part of Pembina’s project in the future. The stack itself is part of a safety system that will be used for pressure relief should there be over-pressuring of facility equipment.

Xin Shanghai leaves Fairview

After being docked at the Fairview Container Terminal for more than a week, the Xin Shanghai cargo ship departed at 9:56 a.m. on May 7.

The vessel could not leave on May 1, when it was originally scheduled, after a collision with the quay crane left the Xin Shanghai’s navigational equipment damaged.

No one was injured in the incident.

Crosswalks painted

The crosswalks in Prince Rupert have been repainted as part of the city’s scheduled annual painting. Veronika Stewart, communications manager for the City of Prince Rupert, said the high traffic areas, such as Cow Bay, have been painted with thermoplastic paint, which is thicker and more weather resistant. Other crosswalks in the city have been painted with the regular ministry-approved paint.

Stewart said the crosswalk paint came off quicker since the last painting since it was painted over road that had been recently paved. The oil in new pavement, she said, doesn’t adhere well with paint. This new coat of paint should fix that.

Mariners Park needs protection

The damage to the rubber matting at Mariners Park is scheduled to be fixed mid-May. The City of Prince Rupert is asking people to leave that material alone until the contractors can fix it in the next few weeks. They need a window of nice weather for the repairs.

Stewart said the damage is cumulative from when the park was vandalized earlier this year. Since then, people have been picking at the matting, continuing the damage.

Mariners Park has been plagued with vandalism since before construction was finished, pushing back the opening date and costing thousands of dollars. Then, once the park did open, it was spray painted by a group of youths overnight on Jan. 2 and 3. The youths also tore up some of the new rubber matting, which is used to create a soft surface for kids to play on.

Pembina Pipelines held its open house in Prince Rupert and Port Edward on April 30 and May 1. (Ed Evans / The Northern View)