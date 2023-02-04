New year, new goals

Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce had a new board of directors sworn in by Herb Pond, on August 10, 2022. Board of directors are Rosa Watson, Hannah Madill, Daphne Thompson, Matthew Kloeppers, and on-screen are Glenn Arthur and Eric Campbell. (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)

It is the new year and time for new goals. Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new year with a brand new website! Please have a look at www.rupertchamber.ca and send through your info. We’d love to hear your thoughts.

Roman Brochu also joined our team as the new office manager. We have great plans for this coming year and wish him only the best in taking care of the day-to-day operations of the Chamber.

The Chamber luncheon held on Jan. 10 at the Crest Hotel was sponsored by NorthMedia Agency, but due to covid they could not attend.

They believe that it’s essential for businesses and organizations to have an effective online presence — that is precisely what the speakers collaborating with NorthMedia Agency focused on.

Matthew Kloepper, the co-founder of NorthMedia Agency and born-raised Rupertite, believes in a connected Northern B.C., and a connected Canada as a whole. He supports various industries and entrepreneurial growth outside of his time in the agency. He is a huge supporter of building a creative, technology space and industry right here on the North Coast.

Hannah Madill, founder of Studio By The Bay, explained the importance of having a content and schedule plan on social media. One might ask why a content calendar is needed. Well, as Madill explained during her presentation, there are four main reasons to incorporate a social media plan:

It helps organizations maintain a consistent cadence; One can map time-sensitive content ahead of time; It takes social marketing out of the backlog and a plan serves as a system of record

One of the methods recommended by Madill is to make use of the 5-3-2 rule. This means that five pieces of content should be content from others, three should be content from your organization directly and two should be personal status updates. Feel free to have a look at the Chamber’s website for the full presentation.

I presented on behalf of Catch the Beat Marketing on the importance of the FOLLOW-UP! Keep an eye on the next article for more information about this.

During January, Let’s Get Down to Business spoke with Skeena Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach about the community as a whole. How businesses are managing their workforce, healthcare, and employment, and how governments are managing the development of the economy. Taylor Bachrach has represented the political riding since 2019.

Prior to being MP he was municipal councillor in the Village of Telkwa and mayor of Smithers from 2011 to 2019. It truly was a very insightful chat. Make sure not to miss out on what is planned for the next year.

We also spoke with Lana Reid, head of Coast Mountain College, about a more integrated learning experience. The Chamber and the college are now collaborating in order to render a work-and-learn program together so students have the opportunity to graduate with actual work experience as well. The College is seeking more companies to join this program. Listen to the chat and reach out to Reid to join this great initiative.

Last but not least, in January, we spoke to Kristen Barre, owner of Lift with Kristen. She is a nutritionist, fitness therapist and prenatal/postpartum training specialist. The conversation focussed on all-around well-being, balance and health. Truly a worthwhile listen!

*Save the Date: 7 March, 12 p.m. at the Crest Hotel for PRDCC AGM!

Daphne Thompsen

President of PRDCC