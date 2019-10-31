(Black Press Media file photo)

New steps in B.C. ride-hailing application could lead to three week delay

Changes were made to provide additional information

British Columbians hoping to have ride-hailing for the holidays may be disappointed, as companies will now have to submit additional information before they can be approved.

In a Wednesday bulletin from the Passenger Transportation Board, the organization said it would be increasing transparency for applicants.

The new rules will allow those submitting application to review other applicants’ responses to original submissions, as well application package, and then provide comments to the board.

The application packages will be redacted before they are sent out, the board said, and given to the applicants for seven days to review.

Then, the packages will be sent to people who have made submissions to the board about the applications. They will have 14 days to review the packages and provide their final submissions. A copy of the final submissions will be sent to the applicants.

Submitters had asked for oral hearings, but those were denied by the board.

READ MORE: B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Twitter pulls back on political ads due to ‘significant risks’ of bought influence
Next story
Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

Just Posted

LETTER: Mayor Lee Brain should go along for the bumpy ride

Why hasn’t the City of Prince Rupert paved the important roads?

COCULLO: Prince Rupert RCMP needs to revamp their communication procedures

Time for the RCMP to make time

MVP of the Week: Barton Hughes

It would be hard to find a youth sport this volunteer is not involved with

Cram the Cargo event helping to fill Terrace food bank shelves

MacCarthy GM and Prevost RV & Marine are collecting donations through the end of November

Chinese LNG distributor proposes LNG processing facility in Terrace

Project to be located within the Skeena Industrial Development Park near airport

Heart of Our City: It was a “bon voyage” for Aidan Murphy-Morven

Murphy-Morven, a Charles Hays Secondary student, was bit by the travel bug

WEB POLL: Do you think the west separating from Canada is a real possibility?

Take our online reader poll:

Man dies following RCMP Taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating

B.C. Ferries issues travel bans to aggressive, abusive passengers

Motorist ‘aggressively drove toward’ a ferry worker in one incident this month

Chemainus man charged after German shepherd found abandoned in woods, tied with cable

It’s a miracle one-year-old German Shepherd Hope survived

New steps in B.C. ride-hailing application could lead to three week delay

Changes were made to provide additional information

Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

B.C., Yukon wait for U.S. states to make daylight time permanent

Twitter pulls back on political ads due to ‘significant risks’ of bought influence

Security and privacy researchers and some Democratic politicians hailed Twitter’s decision

Pamela Anderson asks Trudeau to serve inmates vegan meals to save cash

Anderson says a jail reduced costs by $273,000 when it switched to vegetarian meals

Most Read