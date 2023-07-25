The map shows the Eagle Bay wildfire, now under control, to the right and the out of control Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East fires in red on the left. (BCWS)

UPDATE: Eagle Bay fire under control, additional resources sent to Adams Lake

CSRD says cooler temperatures helping to reduce fire behaviour

Update: 3:45 p.m.

The Shuswap Emergency Program has shared updated information concerning the wildfires in the area.

Additional resources are headed to fight the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, reads the release, including a BC Wildfire Incident Management Team which will provide support.

Equipment sent to battle the blaze includes structure protection resources from the Shuswap Emergency Program and BC Wildfire Service specialized water delivery systems, reads the update. Efforts are in place to protect structures in the area, a mixture of seasonal, vacation and personal dwellings.

The 92 properties put on evacuation alert in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) on July 20 are still on alert, as well as the alert for one property in the Thompson Nicola Regional District and for an area under Adams Lake Indian Band jurisdiction.

The steep terrain still poses a high risk to ground crews, said the CSRD, but cooler temperatures on Tuesday, July 25 are helping to calm fire activity in the region.

The Eagle Bay wildfire discovered southwest of Wild Rose Bay around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning was attacked early by BCWS and the website now lists the fire as under control.

Original story:

Several wildfires continue to burn in the Shuswap following a night of stormy weather.

A new fire sparked in Eagle Bay, just northeast of White Lake Provincial Park. It was discovered around 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, and was spot sized, sitting at 0.009 hectares.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) posted an update Tuesday stating the fire had been attacked by BCWS crews and, as of 11:45 a.m., was classified as being held and unlikely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries.

The Lower East Adams Lake fire that has been burning since July 12 was sitting at 2,000 hectares. The three evacuation alerts in the area remained in effect, as the fire continued to burn away from structures. A BCWS spokesperson said a helicopter crew that has been fighting the blaze was assessing the situation, while steep terrain continued to make access challenging for crews.

The other large out-of-control fire in the area, at Bush Creek East, did not have a crew attacking it overnight but BCWS confirmed firefighters would be returning that morning.

READ MORE: More resources committed to structure protection near Adams Lake wildfire

