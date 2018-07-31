New rules to fast-track disability payments for terminally ill Canadians

Decision to rewrite the policy is aimed at untangling problems that lead to slow decisions

The federal government will set a new test for fast-tracking disability pension requests from Canadians with terminal illnesses.

The $4.3 billion Canada Pension Plan disability program fast tracks benefits decisions for dying Canadians, but has faced hurdles in meeting the processing timelines.

Now, the government plans to change the rules in a few weeks to grant an expedited review to people whose doctors believe have just six months left to live.

Documents obtained by The Canadian Press under the access to information law show the decision to rewrite the policy is aimed at untangling problems in how the government decides who deserved a speedy decision.

A briefing note earlier this year to senior officials in Employment and Social Development Canada notes that the department’s definition of terminal illness was problematic enough that it may have clogged up the fast-track system.

Auditor general Michael Ferguson’s February 2016 review of the disability pension program found people with terminal or grave conditions were waiting too long for benefits, or being snowed under by complicated paperwork.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Boaters urged to stay sober on B.C. Day long weekend
Next story
Victim in Toronto shooting was trying to help wounded

Just Posted

Concrete truck flips on Kaien Island Road

Incident closed road in Prince Rupert’s industrial park on July 31

Water service repair on Fifth Avenue East

Prince Rupert traffic being directed by flaggers on July 31

RCMP Briefs: Vehicle hits gas pump, man steals cheese

Prince Rupert RCMP briefs from July 25-29

Skeena recreational, seine fishing may open early August

Gillnetters had two more opportunities to catch sockeye in Area 4 on July 29 and 30

Low-income housing denied tax exemption in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society and the Friendship House applied in July 23 council

Juggling is Prince Rupert’s new happy hour

Karen Buchanan teaches people of all ages how to clown around in a free juggling class

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

EDITORIAL: Vandalism shows need for rainbow crosswalk

Hateful graffiti shows Salmon Arm’s need for a symbol of inclusion

Gangster involved in international hit found dead in B.C. blueberry field in 2016

Two years after killing, reporter Kim Bolan unearths saga of local drug dealers recruited to Dubai

VIDEO: B.C. advocates rally against woman who had eight dogs in hotel room

Karin, Catherine Adams have been caught with pets this year, breaching 20-year ban on owning animals

Johnny Manziel to make CFL debut on Friday

Former Heisman Trophy winner hasn’t started a regular season game since December 2015 with the Cleveland Browns

Victim in Toronto shooting was trying to help wounded

Nursing student Danielle Kane, 31, was shot in the spine while trying to help other victims in attack

New rules to fast-track disability payments for terminally ill Canadians

Decision to rewrite the policy is aimed at untangling problems that lead to slow decisions

B.C. grandma, 70, gets 7 days in jail for pipeline protest

Laurie Embree called the law ‘unjust’ in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Most Read