Ken Veldman vice president, public affairs and sustainability, at Prince Port Port Authority on Jan. 21 addressed local employers in an online presentation about a new community recruitment program to attract employees to Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Ken Veldman vice president, public affairs and sustainability, at Prince Port Port Authority on Jan. 21 addressed local employers in an online presentation about a new community recruitment program to attract employees to Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

New recruitment campaign to be launched in Prince Rupert

Web platform will use community collaboration to attract new employees to Prince Rupert

More than 60 employers and members of the business community participated in an online presentation hosted by Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 21 pitching a marketing platform designed to attract and bring out-of-region employees and their families to the local area.

Prince Rupert – Make it Home,is a new employment recruitment campaign open to employers in the local region. The initial opening of the 12-week program is set to launch on Feb. 16. The main funding contributors being a partnership between Prince Rupert Port Authority, Government of BC, Ridley Terminals, Rayment Logistics, Community Futures, and the City of Prince Rupert.

Prince Rupert Port Authority Vice-President, Public Affairs and Sustainability Ken Veldman said the genesis of the project is through Redesign Rupert from where a major pillar is to attract and retain human capital to the city while working collectively and collaboratively to solve some of the challenges as the city grows.

The labour recruitment program is designed to combat perceptions of Prince Rupert being too remote and having limited services; to promote key jobs highlighted by employers; target potential employees in communities across Northern and Interior B.C., and Western Canada; and to communicate with potential employees regarding questions and concerns.

The website based venture will aggregate local job opportunities, promote the lifestyle of Prince Rupert, showcase community amenities, assist in finding homes, will offer entrepreneurial support, and community news. There will also be a portal for related questions.

In conjunction with the website a marketing program will be launched in rural northern B.C., rural Alberta, Greater Edmonton, Fraser Valley with target demographics being 22 to 44-year-olds, new graduates, couples and young families, as well as middle-income earners.

The program will rely on ‘a primary call to action’ from local employers’ submissions of job postings and feedback to the website so upgrades and improvements can be made to the algorithms as the campaign progresses. It will be of no cost to employers to post an available position. In return, local employers will be provided information such as click rates and analytics.

The PRPA has taken a behind the scenes lead on the project.

“This is outside of out the wheelhouse of the Port Authority. We don’t profess to be experts in the labour recruitment business. That being said, we recognize the problem and we want to be part of the solution, Veldman said.”It is vitally important for us that the community as a whole, the business community, continues to grow successfully along with the port, and we recognize the importance of that match.”

“This program is not meant to replace any company’s HR process,” he said. “You still have to lead your own HR process.”

The digital marketing campaign and website will rely only on online advertising and digital market tactics such as video and digital display ads, programmatic ads, social media advertising, and search engine marketing. Traditional advertising such as print, billboard, bus, will be avoided, Veldman said. Everything will be linked through a key platform to deliver the message.

Veldman said the idea and implementation of a community recruitment project is not a new idea and has been accomplished by many other municipalities.

“We’re going to learn as we go and we think that we’ve got the ability, if this is successful, to expand this in various ways,” he said.

“But it starts with walking before we can run. We think that we’ve got a pretty good, plan here to walk into things.”

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump’s sway over GOP tested as impeachment heads to Senate
Next story
Provinces set back COVID-19 vaccinations as deliveries grind to halt

Just Posted

Ken Veldman vice president, public affairs and sustainability, at Prince Port Port Authority on Jan. 21 addressed local employers in an online presentation about a new community recruitment program to attract employees to Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
New recruitment campaign to be launched in Prince Rupert

Web platform will use community collaboration to attract new employees to Prince Rupert

People skate on a lake in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The end of hugs: How COVID-19 has changed daily life a year after Canada’s 1st case

Today marks the one year anniversary of COVID-19 landing in Canada

Wet’suwet’en supporters and Coastal GasLink opponents continue to protest outside the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, February 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘We’re still in it’: Wet’suwet’en push forward on rights recognition

The 670-km Coastal GasLink pipeline was approved by B.C. and 20 elected First Nations councils on its path

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Employers might be able to require COVID-19 vaccination from employees: B.C. lawyer

‘An employer must make the case’ using expert science, explains lawyer David Mardiros

Local health authority maps are updated each week. The brown maps show the number of confirmed and active cases of COVID-19 for the week of Jan. 15 to 21, with the blue map showing cases over the past year. (Image supplied)
COVID-19 outbreak numbers increase at Acropolis and exposures are up in S.D. 52

Business COVID-19 safety plans are law, public needs to follow health protocols - Northern Health

Crews with Discovery Channel film as an Aggressive Towing driver moves a Grumman S2F Tracker aircraft around a 90-degree turn from its compound and onto the road on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. It was the “most difficult” part of the move for the airplane, one organizer said. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Vintage military plane gets towed from Chilliwack to Greater Victoria

Grumman CP-121 Tracker’s eventual home the British Columbia Aviation Museum on Vancouver Island

Rolling seven-day average of cases by B.C. health authority to Jan. 21. Fraser Health in purple, Vancouver Coastal red, Interior Health orange, Northern Health green and Vancouver Island blue. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
2nd COVID vaccine doses on hold as B.C. delivery delayed again

New COVID-19 cases slowing in Fraser Health region

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. Two more cases of the COVID-19 strain first identified in South Africa have been diagnosed in British Columbia, bringing the total to three as of Jan. 16.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. now has three cases of South African COVID-19 variant, six of U.K. strain

Both variants are thought to spread faster than earlier strains

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker in an undated photo from social media. The couple has been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s <em>Civil Emergency Measures Act</em> for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
Great Canadian Gaming CEO resigns after being accused of sneaking into Yukon for vaccine

Rod Baker and Ekaterina Baker were charged with two CEMA violations each

Police discovered a makeshift nightclub in a Vancouver apartment on Jan. 23, 2021, and say it wasn’t the first time this month officers have been called to the unit over social gathering concerns. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Doorman of makeshift ‘booze-can’ in Vancouver apartment fined; police look to court order

This marks the fourth complaint about social gatherings inside the apartment in January

A Kelowna couple welcomed their Nooner baby in December. (Flytographer)
Kelowna couple welcomes baby girl from Hotel Zed Nooner campaign

Nicole and Alex will now have 18 years of free stays at the hotel

Kyrell Sopotyk was drafted by the Kamloops Blazers in 2016 and played two seasons with the Western Hockey League club. (Photograph By ALLEN DOUGLAS/KTW)
Kamloops Blazer paralyzed in snowboarding accident sparks fundraiser for family

As of Jan. 24, more than $68,000 had been raised to help Kamloops Blazers’ forward Kyrell Sopotyk

(Pixhere photo)
B.C. dentists argue for COVID-19 vaccine priority after ‘disappointing’ exclusion from plan

Vaccines are essential for dentists as patients cannot wear masks during treatment, argues BCDA

The fine for changing lanes or merging over a solid line costs drivers $109 and two penalty points in B.C. (Screenshot via Google Street View)
B.C. drivers caught crossing, merging over solid white lines face hefty fine

Ticket for $109, two penalty points issued under Motor Vehicle Act for crossing solid lines

Most Read