New publisher announced at The Northern View

Black Press Media announce the promotion of Melissa Ash to publisher of The Northern View, on Jan. 31. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Melissa Ash has been promoted to publisher of The Northern View.

“I am happy that Black Press Media has confidence in my ability to guide this newspaper, which I take great pride in,” Ash said.

Ash started with The Northern View in January 2014 as a receptionist and circulation coordinator, before moving into sales and office management.

“Melissa’s proven commitment to The Northern View and her support of community make her the perfect person to lead the newspaper as we continue to grow our audience across our paper, website and social products,” said Mary Kemmis, vice president of BC North division of Black Press Media.

Born and raised in Prince Rupert, the role of publisher of the city’s community paper is a great fit for the community-minded Ash.

For the past five years, she has been involved in the Parent Advisory Councils (PAC) at her three children’s schools, initially for Conrad Elementary School and for the past two years at Pineridge Elementary.

During her tenure on the Conrad PAC, she helped raise $300,000 in grants and donations to install a new accessible playground at the school.

She also spent three years on the board of directors of North Coast Community Services Society (NCCS), where she was integral in the organization of the first two years of The Northern View Tyee Fishing Derby, which has become a favourite event for anglers throughout northwest B.C.

That event also earned Ash the 2020 Concord Pacific Ma Murray Award for Community Service from the B.C.-Yukon Community Newspaper Association (BCYCNA) for leading the marketing campaign for the derby.

It was a very proud moment for Ash, receiving such a prestigious award.

“It was overwhelming to be recognized on such a large scale,” she said.

Ash is looking forward to continuing to forge strong relationships with local community organizations, businesses and residents.

She can be reached at melissa.ash@thenorthernview.com.