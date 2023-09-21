An accessible swing was the final piece of Roosevelt’s brand-new playground. (Seth Forward/Northern View)

An accessible swing was the final piece of Roosevelt’s brand-new playground. (Seth Forward/Northern View)

New Prince Rupert school playground finalized with accessible swing

The Roosevelt Park Community School revamped its playground with recycled tires.

An accessible swing was the final piece of Roosevelt Community School’s playground refurbishment, celebrated by the school on Sept. 21.

Initially unveiled in November of last year, the approximately $500,000 project was constructed with 3,152 recycled tires.

Through the non-profit group Tire Stewardship B.C., the Prince Rupert school’s project was part of a province-wide initiative to turn tires into play areas and other public spaces.

Seeing the project finished after years of organization was a rewarding moment for Karianne Pohl, a member of the school’s Parent Action Committee.

“We are so excited to share that we have completed this beautiful park,” she said. “The full project has been a long time in the making and I know the kids will continue to enjoy this expanded and accessible space for years to come.”

The recycled tires’ rubber is great for accessibility and ensuring smooth landings for playground users, according to the executive director for Tire Stewardship B.C., Rosemary Sutton.

“The surface of this playground is made of recycled pour-in-place rubber, which provides a smooth surface to aid mobility,” she said. “The rubber is also extremely durable, can withstand all B.C. weather conditions, and makes for a softer landing for potential falls.”

