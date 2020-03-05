This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

New presumed COVID-19 case in Quebec could bring Canada’s count to 35

Officials say they are seeking more information about the person, in particular their movements

Quebec public health officials are reporting the province’s second presumptive case of the new coronavirus.

The province’s Health Department announced this morning that the patient had returned from a trip, but it did not say from where.

Tests performed by the province’s public health lab came back positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but the result needs to be confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

If confirmed, it would be the second case in the province and the 35th in Canada, with the others all in Ontario and British Columbia.

Officials say they are seeking more information about the person, in particular their movements.

The person’s location and condition were not immediately disclosed.

READ MORE: B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Five arrested after refusing to leave BC Legislature building

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Prince Rupert dancers on pointe in world premier ballet tour

Anne of Green Gables spotlighted Spectrum students

Terrace farm hosts second annual meet and greet for farmers in Skeena-Bulkley Valley

The event will be held at Thimbleberry Farm in Terrace on March 7

Indigenous-led land use, reducing annual cut amounts among recommendations from conservation group

SkeenaWild’s report looks at how northwest B.C. can sustainably develop its forestry sector

UPDATE: RCMP arrest youth for suspected arson in CN Rail roundhouse blaze

No link to Wet’suwet’en support protests: RCMP

Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor

Canada had 33 cases of the virus — 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and one in Quebec

UPDATE: Arrests made, tires slashed on patrol cars in northern B.C., says RCMP

But a Gitxsan hereditary chief says 14 were arrested, as fight over natural gas pipeline continues

Five arrested after refusing to leave BC Legislature building

Wet’suwet’en activists says discussions ‘broke down’ with Indigenous relations minister

Struggling Canucks drop fourth straight, fall 4-2 to Coyotes

Vancouver still holds Western Conference wild-card spot

B.C. rink ends Brier with loss

Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record

VIDEO: Black Press Media editor Sarah Grochowski up for an Emmy Award

Her 2018 documentary segment Highway Mike uncovers the opioid crisis in Harlem, New York

Vancouver Island man finds propeller from plane crash in grandma’s backyard

Pilot forced to land small plane after propeller came off, engine seized

Moose rescued by B.C. conservation officers, Good Samaritans after falling through ice

The moose had fallen through the ice on a pond in Fort St. John

Pebbles the dachshund puppy attacked by off-leash husky in B.C. Interior

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

Most Read