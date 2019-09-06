New plant shop sprouts in downtown Prince Rupert

Customers discuss succulent care at the new Pop-up Plant Shoppe on Third Ave. West. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Plant life is once again blooming on Third Ave. West as the Pop-up Plant Shoppe had its grand opening on Friday.

Run by Rupert Lawn and Garden, which is owned and operated by the Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society, the store will be in operation while the organization’s new garden centre in Seal Cove is being constructed. Work is expected to be completed in the spring of 2020.

The store had its grand opening on Friday, and will remain open through at least the spring of 2020. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Flowers and plants are a familiar sight in this location; the building was the longtime home to Alison Brunelle’s Four Seasons Flowers. The store closed when Brunelle retired at the end of June.

READ MORE: Last of the small time florists in Prince Rupert

Nisga’a elder Ron Nyce led a traditional welcome and blessing ceremony to open the store, which saw steady traffic on its opening day. Store manager Sheri Pringle is excited to see what the store can do.

“We decided that we wanted to do a pop-up of some kind because we still have customers all winter long,” Pringle said. “Plants for indoor are trending, lots of people ask about indoor plants all season.”

READ MORE: New centre for Rupert Lawn and Garden

Nisga’a elder Ron Nyce blessed the store during a welcome ceremony. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Pringle, and the rest of Rupert Lawn and Garden, are hopeful that the store will be able to sustain itself even once their new centre is open.

“The reception has been really good, and I think it would be awesome to still have a downtown location,” said Pringle. “We’re hopeful that it will make sense to have two locations, but if it doesn’t then I can still see the indoor plants and floral coming down into Seal Cove.”

Sheri Pringle (middle) talks plant and garden tips with visitors to the store. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Alex Kurial | Journalist