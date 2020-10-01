A new online directory allows patients to more easily connect with family doctors in their area during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press media file photo)

New online directory helps connect patients to virtual care

New tool links patients to family doctors near them, to find a doctor or to book and appointment

Prince Rupert residents now have access to doctors in their own homes via telephone or video, with a new online directory of physicians available to assist during the pandemic.

“The new Pathways BC Virtual Care Directory is a free tool for patients across British Columbia to find a doctor, and how best to connect with their offices to set a virtual care appointment,” Doctors of BC said in a Sept. 15 statement.

“We want to ensure that people are getting support and treatment for their medical concerns,” Dr. Brenda Huff spokesperson for Pacific Northwest Division of Family Practice (PNDFP) said.

“The doctors in the Pacific Northwest Division of Family Practice continue to provide care for their patients virtually via telephone and video. This new virtual care directory will help our patients to more easily access their doctors remotely,” she said.

“Your family physician, who you have been seeing for many years in Prince Rupert, is still available and ready to see you virtually,” Doctors of BC said.

Virtual care is covered by the BC Medical Services Plan (MSP), just like any regular doctor appointment.

Visit the Pathways website for more information, or to find or book an appointment with a family doctor near you.

The new program is a joint venture between the Ministry of Health and Doctors of BC, which was formerly known as The British Columbia Medical Association. A Doctors of BC spokesperson said they could not offer any further comment during the election writ period.

With files from Clare Rayment

 
