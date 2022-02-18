New medical information program to assist seniors and Prince Rupert first responders

Sheila McDonald, coordinator of Better at Home shows off the Green Sleeve and sticker program participants will get, on Feb. 17. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A new medical advisory initiative launched in partnership between the Prince Rupert Better at Home program and BC Ambulance will benefit seniors living in the city.

The Green Sleeve program, which began Feb. 16, provides critical information to first responders about senior residents aged 60 plus and those living with chronic medical conditions or disabilities directly at the home. The program is free for all to participate in.

A sticker on the front door gives first responders a heads up so they can quickly find and access medical information in a green sleeved folder on the fridge of their patients. This is especially helpful if someone is found unconscious, Jessica Friesen, community paramedic and program advocate, said.

“The information this program provides is critical to those responding to your home should anything happen,” BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) stated. “The more information included the better we can serve you.”

To engage in the program, residents are recommended to have their doctors or a competent individual complete the medical data form, which will be stored in a magnetic green sleeve, attached to the fridge.

The public can pick up the Green Sleeve kits at the Prince Rupert Seniors Resource Center, as well as doctors’ offices. Kits are also available at the Crows Nest Lodge and other senior centres.

The program was able to get off the ground thanks to leftover funding from 2021’s Better at Home budget, Sheila McDonald, coordinator of the senior’s program and Prince Rupert Seniors Centre, said.

One thousand green sleeves have been initially secured for the community which has more than 2,600 seniors.

The next step is to secure permanent funding to help maintain and expand the initiative, McDonald said. The initial costs were approximately $3,000 for the packages of information. The organizations are hoping to find a community sponsor to assist with ongoing costs.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Seniors’ Centre Association chills out with $5,000 donation

Norman Galimski | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send NormanLike theonFollow us on

Health