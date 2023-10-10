A blueprint of the new building. A finish date for construction has not yet been finalized. (Accessed through VIRL)

New library to include Haida language learning lab to village of Masset

The new $4.2 million building is supposed to begin construction by the end of this year

A new public library will begin construction in Masset later this year, including a Haida language lab aimed to expand teaching of the Haida language.

The 3,780-square-foot building’s construction was announced by the Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) on Oct. 3, having an approved budget of $4.2 million.

Masset’s exciting new library has been a long time coming, according to Sheri Disney, Masset’s mayor.

“The Village of Masset has been looking forward to an updated building for the library to be located, and are so pleased the plan is to start the build before the end of 2023,” she said. “We’re thankful and excited for this investment in our communities!”

Bringing the new language lab has been a collaboration with Xaad Kíl Née (the Haida Language Office), according to Erin Hemmens, chair of the VIRL Board of Trustees.

“We are delighted this day is finally here,” Hemmens said.

According to the VIRL, the new building will include a children’s area, a fireplace lounge and a roof pitch with cedar siding.

Unitech Construction Management will be in charge of building the new library, though no exact timeline has been put in place as of yet.

