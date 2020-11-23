New imaging technologist to perform breast screenings at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital

BC Breast Cancer Screening Program van in Prince Rupert in July, 2020. There are two streams of screening and diagnosis which can be confusing for those who have not gone through the process, Dr. Jaco Fourie medical lead for Northern Health Cancer Care said. (Photo supplied by BC Breast Cancer Screening Program)

Vital mammogram service has resumed at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital on Nov. 10, after just less than a year of not providing breast imaging services to local women.

“Our newly trained technologist will be performing screening and diagnostic mammography,” Pam Amante, chief technologist for medical imaging said in a Northern Health memo on Oct. 30. The memo was part of a Northwest Regional Hospital Board agenda package for a meeting on Nov. 20.

The memo reports that restart plans have taken into account the back logged numbers and that a COVID-19 safety plan is in place for the modality.

“This service has been suspended for 12 months and we are asking for physician and patient understanding as we provide this service in a much different environment than previously,” Amante said.

In July 2020, The Northern View reported that Northern Health had announced on July 4 a new technologist had been hired, however the E.T.A at Prince Rupert was unknown due to COVID-19 restrictions and training time-line.

“More recently we have had a shortage of mammography technicians and because of COVID the training of the mammography technician was interrupted. As a consequence the whole process got delayed,” Dr. Jaco Fourie medical lead for Northern Health Cancer Care said in July.

The lack of services forced women to travel the 140 km and up to two hours drive to Terrace for diagnostic imaging. Some women are foregoing the health services due to travel, time off work, comfort zone, climate conditions and time of day, Laurie Cullen, Prince Rupert resident and breast cancer survivor said.

READ MORE: Breast cancer screening available in Prince Rupert – ten days only

more to come

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on

</iframe</em></p> <div class='row newsletters-row' > <div class='columns small-4 medium-3 large-2 newsletters-image-column' > <img src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/assets/images/newsletters/bp-newsletters-icon.png' > </div> <div class='columns small-8 medium-9 large-10 newsletters-text-column' > Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.<br /> <a href='/newsletters/'>Sign up here</a> </div> </p></div> <!-- AI CONTENT END 1 --> </div> <!-- BEGIN: Comments --> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/new-imaging-technologist-to-perform-breast-screenings-at-prince-rupert-regional-hospital/" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10" data-order-by="reverse_time" data-colorscheme="light"></div> <!-- END: Comments --> <footer> </footer> <!-- Comments disabled for now --> <!-- <a class="hollow expanded button comments day-" href="">View Comments <i class="fa fa-comment-o"></i></a> --> <div class="row" style="padding-bottom: 1.5rem;"><div class="columns small-12 medium-12 large-6"><div class='code-block code-block-14' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <div id="div-gpt-14" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-14');gptRefreshSlots.push(14); }); </script> </div></div> </div><div class="columns small-12 medium-12 large-6"><div class='code-block code-block-19' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <div id="div-gpt-19" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-19');gptRefreshSlots.push(19); }); </script> </div></div> </div></div> </article> <aside class="sidebar text-right"> <article id="ai_widget-10" class="widget ai_widget"><div class='code-block code-block-10' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <div id="div-gpt-10" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-10');gptRefreshSlots.push(10); }); </script> </div></div> </article><article id="ai_widget-8" class="widget ai_widget"><div class='code-block code-block-12' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <div id="div-gpt-12" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-12');gptRefreshSlots.push(12); }); </script> </div></div> </article> <!-- taboola code --> <div id="taboola-right-rail"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-c', container: 'taboola-right-rail', placement: 'Right Rail', target_type: 'mix' }); </script> </aside> </div> <div class="row module-adjacent-posts" data-equalizer data-equalize-on="medium"> <div class="small-6 adjacent-prev columns" data-equalizer-watch> <a class="button" onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','Previous Adjacent Story');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/video-campaign-to-help-ailing-daisy-the-llama-launched-by-b-c-farm/"> <h5><i class="fa fa-chevron-left" aria-hidden="true"></i>Previous <span class="show-for-small-only">story </span></h5> <span class="show-for-medium"> <h6>VIDEO: Campaign to help ailing Daisy the llama launched by B.C. farm</h6> </span> </a> </div> <div class="small-6 adjacent-next columns" data-equalizer-watch> <a class="button" onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','Next Adjacent Story');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/cannabis-edibles-found-in-halloween-bag-lead-b-c-police-to-illegal-lab/"> <h5>Next <span class="show-for-small-only">story </span><i class="fa fa-chevron-right" aria-hidden="true"></i></h5> <span class="show-for-medium"> <h6>Cannabis edibles found in Halloween bag lead B.C. police to illegal lab</h6> </span> </a> </div> </div><div class="row module-recirc"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <h3 class="text-center"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Header');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/./news/">Just Posted</a></h3> <div class="row module-recirc"> <div class="small-12 large-8 module-recirc columns"> <!-- story-recirc-block --><div class="small-up-2 medium-up-2 large-up-3"><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/new-imaging-technologist-to-perform-breast-screenings-at-prince-rupert-regional-hospital/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23417106_web1_200709-PRU-Mammogram-Van-in-PR-Breast-Cancer_2.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="BC Breast Cancer Screening Program van in Prince Rupert in July, 2020. There are two streams of screening and diagnosis which can be confusing for those who have not gone through the process, Dr. Jaco Fourie medical lead for Northern Health Cancer Care said. (Photo supplied by BC Breast Cancer Screening Program)" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23417106_web1_200709-PRU-Mammogram-Van-in-PR-Breast-Cancer_2.jpg 1201w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23417106_web1_200709-PRU-Mammogram-Van-in-PR-Breast-Cancer_2-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23417106_web1_200709-PRU-Mammogram-Van-in-PR-Breast-Cancer_2-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23417106_web1_200709-PRU-Mammogram-Van-in-PR-Breast-Cancer_2-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23417106_web1_200709-PRU-Mammogram-Van-in-PR-Breast-Cancer_2-640x426.jpg 640w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23417106_web1_200709-PRU-Mammogram-Van-in-PR-Breast-Cancer_2-1200x799.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/new-imaging-technologist-to-perform-breast-screenings-at-prince-rupert-regional-hospital/"><h5 class="active">New imaging technologist to perform breast screenings at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Mammography services resume in Prince Rupert </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card active'><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/major-donation-overwhelms-prince-rupert-legion/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23333045_web1_201119-PRU-Donation-to-Legion-Moose-lodge_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="Maria Lewis president of the Prince Rupert Royal Canadian Legion accepts a $5,000 donation gifted via an artillery shell from Shawn MacDonald governor of the Prince Rupert Loyal Order of the Moose 1051 on Nov. 13." srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23333045_web1_201119-PRU-Donation-to-Legion-Moose-lodge_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23333045_web1_201119-PRU-Donation-to-Legion-Moose-lodge_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23333045_web1_201119-PRU-Donation-to-Legion-Moose-lodge_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23333045_web1_201119-PRU-Donation-to-Legion-Moose-lodge_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23333045_web1_201119-PRU-Donation-to-Legion-Moose-lodge_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/major-donation-overwhelms-prince-rupert-legion/"><h5 class="active">Major donation overwhelms Prince Rupert Legion</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Prince Rupert Moose Lodge 1051 donates $5,000 to local veterans organization </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/flight-into-city-had-confirmed-case-of-covid-19/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23400599_web1_PR.aircanada.file.23.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="Air Canada /Jazz flight AC8280 on Nov. 16 from Vancouver to Prince Rupert had a confirmed case of COVID-19, said Air Canada on Nov. 20. (File photo)" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23400599_web1_PR.aircanada.file.23.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23400599_web1_PR.aircanada.file.23-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23400599_web1_PR.aircanada.file.23-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23400599_web1_PR.aircanada.file.23-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23400599_web1_PR.aircanada.file.23-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/flight-into-city-had-confirmed-case-of-covid-19/"><h5 class="active">Flight into city had confirmed case of COVID-19</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Nov. 16 flight from Vancouver to Prince Rupert affected by coronavirus </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/art-unveiling-ceremonies-at-ypr-cancelled-due-to-new-pandemic-restrictions/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23355526_web1_201126-PRU-Coast-art-unveiling-YPR-ART_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="Prince Rupert carving artist Henry Kelly is having his work installed on Nov. 20, as a permanent art exhibit at the Prince Rupert Regional Airport. The traditional cedar canoe is a welcome symbol to those arriving at YPR. (Photo: supplied)" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23355526_web1_201126-PRU-Coast-art-unveiling-YPR-ART_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23355526_web1_201126-PRU-Coast-art-unveiling-YPR-ART_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23355526_web1_201126-PRU-Coast-art-unveiling-YPR-ART_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23355526_web1_201126-PRU-Coast-art-unveiling-YPR-ART_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23355526_web1_201126-PRU-Coast-art-unveiling-YPR-ART_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/art-unveiling-ceremonies-at-ypr-cancelled-due-to-new-pandemic-restrictions/"><h5 class="active">Art unveiling ceremonies at YPR cancelled due to new pandemic restrictions</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Coast Tsimshian Cultural Exhibit at Prince Rupert Regional Airport features local carvers </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/northern-health-reports-new-highest-number-of-covid-19-cases-in-one-day/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23370522_web1_201126-PRU-Northern-health-warning-Northern-health_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="Cases have gone up in Northern Health in the past week, as they have all over B.C. (K-J Millar/Black Press Media)" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23370522_web1_201126-PRU-Northern-health-warning-Northern-health_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23370522_web1_201126-PRU-Northern-health-warning-Northern-health_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23370522_web1_201126-PRU-Northern-health-warning-Northern-health_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23370522_web1_201126-PRU-Northern-health-warning-Northern-health_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23370522_web1_201126-PRU-Northern-health-warning-Northern-health_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/northern-health-reports-new-highest-number-of-covid-19-cases-in-one-day/"><h5 class="active">Northern Health reports new highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Nineteen cases were reported to Public Health last Tuesday (Nov. 17) </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/b-c-reports-17-covid-deaths-1933-new-cases-as-hospitalizations-surge-over-the-weekend/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23420132_web1_CP112039351.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19 cross a street in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23420132_web1_CP112039351.jpg 1196w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23420132_web1_CP112039351-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23420132_web1_CP112039351-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23420132_web1_CP112039351-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23420132_web1_CP112039351-640x426.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 1196px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/b-c-reports-17-covid-deaths-1933-new-cases-as-hospitalizations-surge-over-the-weekend/"><h5 class="active">B.C. reports 17 COVID deaths, 1,933 new cases as hospitalizations surge over the weekend</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">There are 277 people in hospital, of whom 59 are in ICU or critical care </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/rapid-tests-not-a-panacea-for-care-homes-dr-bonnie-henry-says/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23421636_web1_CP21104415.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="Workers arrive at the Lynn Valley Care Centre seniors home, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, March 14, 2020. It was the site of Canada’s first COVID-19 outbreak in a long-term care facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23421636_web1_CP21104415.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23421636_web1_CP21104415-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23421636_web1_CP21104415-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23421636_web1_CP21104415-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23421636_web1_CP21104415-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/rapid-tests-not-a-panacea-for-care-homes-dr-bonnie-henry-says/"><h5 class="active">Rapid tests ‘not a panacea’ for care homes, Dr. Bonnie Henry says</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">B.C. lacks capacity for daily tests of thousands of workers </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/cannabis-edibles-found-in-halloween-bag-lead-b-c-police-to-illegal-lab/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23421330_web1_180612-NDR-M-Delta-Police-back.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="(Delta Police Department photo)" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23421330_web1_180612-NDR-M-Delta-Police-back.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23421330_web1_180612-NDR-M-Delta-Police-back-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23421330_web1_180612-NDR-M-Delta-Police-back-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23421330_web1_180612-NDR-M-Delta-Police-back-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23421330_web1_180612-NDR-M-Delta-Police-back-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/cannabis-edibles-found-in-halloween-bag-lead-b-c-police-to-illegal-lab/"><h5 class="active">Cannabis edibles found in Halloween bag lead B.C. police to illegal lab</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Delta police arrested a man and a woman while executing a warrant at a residential property Nov. 20 </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/ideo-woman-arrested-for-refusing-to-wear-mask-at-kelowna-value-village/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23420855_web1_201127-KCN-value-village-mask_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="A woman being arrested at a Kelowna Value Village after refusing to wear a mask on Nov. 22.(@Jules50278750/Twitter)" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23420855_web1_201127-KCN-value-village-mask_1.jpg 800w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23420855_web1_201127-KCN-value-village-mask_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23420855_web1_201127-KCN-value-village-mask_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23420855_web1_201127-KCN-value-village-mask_1-640x426.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 800px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/ideo-woman-arrested-for-refusing-to-wear-mask-at-kelowna-value-village/"><h5 class="active">VIDEO: Woman arrested for refusing to wear mask at Kelowna Value Village</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">RCMP claims the woman was uncooperative with officers, striking them a number of times and screaming </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/business/join-black-press-media-and-do-some-good/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22763088_web1_copy_200921-BPD-BlackPress-DoSomeGood_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22763088_web1_copy_200921-BPD-BlackPress-DoSomeGood_1.jpg 1600w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22763088_web1_copy_200921-BPD-BlackPress-DoSomeGood_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22763088_web1_copy_200921-BPD-BlackPress-DoSomeGood_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22763088_web1_copy_200921-BPD-BlackPress-DoSomeGood_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22763088_web1_copy_200921-BPD-BlackPress-DoSomeGood_1-640x427.jpg 640w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22763088_web1_copy_200921-BPD-BlackPress-DoSomeGood_1-1200x800.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/business/join-black-press-media-and-do-some-good/"><h5 class="active">Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/cabinet-veteran-shirley-bond-chosen-interim-leader-of-b-c-liberals/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23417027_web1_20201123-BPD-shirley-bond-hTV-feb19.20.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="B.C. Liberal MLA Shirley Bond questions NDP government ministers in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23417027_web1_20201123-BPD-shirley-bond-hTV-feb19.20.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23417027_web1_20201123-BPD-shirley-bond-hTV-feb19.20-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23417027_web1_20201123-BPD-shirley-bond-hTV-feb19.20-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23417027_web1_20201123-BPD-shirley-bond-hTV-feb19.20-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23417027_web1_20201123-BPD-shirley-bond-hTV-feb19.20-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/cabinet-veteran-shirley-bond-chosen-interim-leader-of-b-c-liberals/"><h5 class="active">Cabinet veteran Shirley Bond chosen interim leader of B.C. Liberals</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">28-member opposition prepares for December legislature session </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/covid-19-what-do-rising-positivity-rates-mean-for-b-c-its-not-entirely-clear/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23413223_web1_CP111562393.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23413223_web1_CP111562393.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23413223_web1_CP111562393-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23413223_web1_CP111562393-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23413223_web1_CP111562393-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23413223_web1_CP111562393-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/covid-19-what-do-rising-positivity-rates-mean-for-b-c-its-not-entirely-clear/"><h5 class="active">COVID-19: What do rising positivity rates mean for B.C.? It’s not entirely clear</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Coronavirus cases are on the rise but the province has not unveiled clear thresholds for further measures </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/i-could-still-be-the-one-out-there-snowmobiler-rescued-1-missing-on-northern-b-c-mountain/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23415662_web1_201123-QCO-MissingSledderSharesStory-YanksPeak_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="A rider carves a path on Yanks Peak Saturday, Nov. 21. Two men from Prince George went missing on the mountain the next day. One of them, Colin Jalbert, made it back after digging out his sled from four feet under the snow. The other, Mike Harbak, is still missing. Local search and rescue teams went out looking Monday, Nov. 23. (Sam Fait Photo)" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23415662_web1_201123-QCO-MissingSledderSharesStory-YanksPeak_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23415662_web1_201123-QCO-MissingSledderSharesStory-YanksPeak_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23415662_web1_201123-QCO-MissingSledderSharesStory-YanksPeak_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23415662_web1_201123-QCO-MissingSledderSharesStory-YanksPeak_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23415662_web1_201123-QCO-MissingSledderSharesStory-YanksPeak_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/i-could-still-be-the-one-out-there-snowmobiler-rescued-1-missing-on-northern-b-c-mountain/"><h5 class="active">‘I could still be the one out there’: Snowmobiler rescued, 1 missing on northern B.C. mountain</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">As Quesnel search and rescue teams search for the remaining rider, Colin Jalbert is resting at home </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/anglers-ticketed-in-fraser-river-demonstration-fishery-heading-to-court/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23415419_web1_200910-CPL-Ticketing-Demonstration-Fishery_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="More than 70 anglers participated in the bar-fishing demonstration fishery on Sept. 9, 2020 on the Fraser River near Chilliwack. DFO officers ticketed six people and seized four rods. A court date is set for Dec. 1, 2020. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23415419_web1_200910-CPL-Ticketing-Demonstration-Fishery_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23415419_web1_200910-CPL-Ticketing-Demonstration-Fishery_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23415419_web1_200910-CPL-Ticketing-Demonstration-Fishery_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23415419_web1_200910-CPL-Ticketing-Demonstration-Fishery_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23415419_web1_200910-CPL-Ticketing-Demonstration-Fishery_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/anglers-ticketed-in-fraser-river-demonstration-fishery-heading-to-court/"><h5 class="active">Anglers ticketed in Fraser River demonstration fishery heading to court</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Sportfishing groups started a GoFundMe with almost $20K so far for legal defence of six anglers </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --></div> </div> <div class="small-12 large-4 module-most-read columns"> <div class="row"> <div class="small-12 module-trending story columns"> <h3 class="text-center">Most Read</h3> <ul class="trending-maxi"> <li> <div id="post-103115" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/3rd-major-covid-19-vaccine-shown-to-be-effective-and-cheaper/">3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">All three vaccines must be approved by regulators before they can be widely distributed </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/3rd-major-covid-19-vaccine-shown-to-be-effective-and-cheaper/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23410755_web1_NY476-624_2020_120049.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="FILE - In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020 file photo, a volunteer receives an injection at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg, as part of Africa’s first participation in a COVID-19 vaccine trial developed at the University of Oxford in Britain in conjunction with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. On Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, AstraZeneca Inc. announced that the Food and Drug Administration is letting it resume testing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the U.S. (Siphiwe Sibeko/Pool via AP)" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23410755_web1_NY476-624_2020_120049.jpg 1280w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23410755_web1_NY476-624_2020_120049-300x194.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23410755_web1_NY476-624_2020_120049-768x496.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23410755_web1_NY476-624_2020_120049-1024x662.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23410755_web1_NY476-624_2020_120049-640x414.jpg 640w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23410755_web1_NY476-624_2020_120049-1200x775.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-103109" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/marketplace/a-childhood-story-of-love-loss-and-hope/">A childhood story of love, loss and hope</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">Supporting the fight to conquer childhood illnesses </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/marketplace/a-childhood-story-of-love-loss-and-hope/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23391334_web1_201123-Impress-ABB-BCCHF-New_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="Cameron Bulger was diagnosed with brain cancer at age 6 and passed away 2 1/2 years later. While BC Children’s Hospital is home to experts leading the way in treating the most aggressive cancers, a devastating 20 per cent of children who are diagnosed with cancer will not survive the next five years." srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23391334_web1_201123-Impress-ABB-BCCHF-New_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23391334_web1_201123-Impress-ABB-BCCHF-New_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23391334_web1_201123-Impress-ABB-BCCHF-New_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23391334_web1_201123-Impress-ABB-BCCHF-New_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23391334_web1_201123-Impress-ABB-BCCHF-New_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-103117" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/entertainment/video-indigenous-illustrator-of-new-marvel-comic-hopes-aboriginal-women-feel-inspired/">VIDEO: Indigenous illustrator of new Marvel comic hopes Aboriginal women feel inspired</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">Kyle Charles says Indigenous women around the world have reached out </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/entertainment/video-indigenous-illustrator-of-new-marvel-comic-hopes-aboriginal-women-feel-inspired/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23410818_web1_20201120171132-2d1daa40cc9ba737a93b52a192da12bb900b8ee4c3932b62f935331f779e7f86.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="Kyle Charles poses for a photo in Edmonton on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Marvel Entertainment, the biggest comic book publisher in the world, hired the 34-year-old First Nations illustrator as one of the artists involved in Marvel Voice: Indigenous Voices #1 in August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23410818_web1_20201120171132-2d1daa40cc9ba737a93b52a192da12bb900b8ee4c3932b62f935331f779e7f86.jpg 1280w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23410818_web1_20201120171132-2d1daa40cc9ba737a93b52a192da12bb900b8ee4c3932b62f935331f779e7f86-300x203.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23410818_web1_20201120171132-2d1daa40cc9ba737a93b52a192da12bb900b8ee4c3932b62f935331f779e7f86-768x520.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23410818_web1_20201120171132-2d1daa40cc9ba737a93b52a192da12bb900b8ee4c3932b62f935331f779e7f86-1024x693.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23410818_web1_20201120171132-2d1daa40cc9ba737a93b52a192da12bb900b8ee4c3932b62f935331f779e7f86-640x433.jpg 640w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23410818_web1_20201120171132-2d1daa40cc9ba737a93b52a192da12bb900b8ee4c3932b62f935331f779e7f86-1200x812.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-103143" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/i-could-still-be-the-one-out-there-snowmobiler-rescued-1-missing-on-northern-b-c-mountain/">‘I could still be the one out there’: Snowmobiler rescued, 1 missing on northern B.C. mountain</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">As Quesnel search and rescue teams search for the remaining rider, Colin Jalbert is resting at home </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/i-could-still-be-the-one-out-there-snowmobiler-rescued-1-missing-on-northern-b-c-mountain/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23415662_web1_201123-QCO-MissingSledderSharesStory-YanksPeak_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="A rider carves a path on Yanks Peak Saturday, Nov. 21. Two men from Prince George went missing on the mountain the next day. One of them, Colin Jalbert, made it back after digging out his sled from four feet under the snow. The other, Mike Harbak, is still missing. Local search and rescue teams went out looking Monday, Nov. 23. (Sam Fait Photo)" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23415662_web1_201123-QCO-MissingSledderSharesStory-YanksPeak_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23415662_web1_201123-QCO-MissingSledderSharesStory-YanksPeak_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23415662_web1_201123-QCO-MissingSledderSharesStory-YanksPeak_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23415662_web1_201123-QCO-MissingSledderSharesStory-YanksPeak_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23415662_web1_201123-QCO-MissingSledderSharesStory-YanksPeak_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-103113" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/entertainment/taylor-swift-wins-top-prize-at-amas-says-shes-re-recording-music/">Taylor Swift wins top prize at AMAs, says she’s re-recording music</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">Swift beat out Bieber, Post Malone and Roddy Ricch to win the top award </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/entertainment/taylor-swift-wins-top-prize-at-amas-says-shes-re-recording-music/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23410692_web1_CP112044121.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="In this screen shot provided by ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, Taylor Swift accepts the award for artist of the year at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (ABC via AP)" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23410692_web1_CP112044121.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23410692_web1_CP112044121-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23410692_web1_CP112044121-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23410692_web1_CP112044121-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23410692_web1_CP112044121-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-103131" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/heiltsuk-man-files-human-rights-complaint-against-vancouver-police-bmo-after-bank-arrest/">Heiltsuk man files human rights complaint against Vancouver police, BMO after bank arrest</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">Pair remains distraught after employee falsely reports fraud in progress leading to their arrest </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/heiltsuk-man-files-human-rights-complaint-against-vancouver-police-bmo-after-bank-arrest/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23412260_web1_BMO1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="Bank of Montreal, located on Burrard Street in downtown Vancouver. (Google Maps)" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23412260_web1_BMO1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23412260_web1_BMO1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23412260_web1_BMO1-768x513.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23412260_web1_BMO1-1024x684.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23412260_web1_BMO1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-103124" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/sports/bchl-pushes-back-season-start-due-to-provincial-health-orders/">BCHL pushes back season start due to provincial health orders</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">The delay is minimal, just six days, for now. But the league is open to starting up after Christmas </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/sports/bchl-pushes-back-season-start-due-to-provincial-health-orders/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23411394_web1_BCHL1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="BCHL" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23411394_web1_BCHL1.jpg 1350w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23411394_web1_BCHL1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23411394_web1_BCHL1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23411394_web1_BCHL1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23411394_web1_BCHL1-640x427.jpg 640w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23411394_web1_BCHL1-1200x800.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <!-- [post-block post_type='post' taxonomy='category' tax_term='home' taxonomy_posts_per_page='5' taxonomy_2='category' tax_2_term='home2' taxonomy_2_posts_per_page='8' tax_operator='AND' post_template='story-recirc' current_story_id='$currentID' reverse_chron='$reverse_chron'] --> <!--//*** Taboola article code ***//--> <div class="row"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <div class="row"> <div class="small-12 large-8 columns"> <!-- taboola code --> <div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-a', container: 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' }); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <div id="footer-container"> <footer id="footer"> <div id="bp-logo" class="row"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <!-- *** BEGIN LOGO *** --> <div class="textwidget"> <a class="pub-logo-small day-2" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/"><svg id="Outline" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 471.32 52.91"><defs><style></style></defs><title></title><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M27.85,9.86h-8V2H45.15V9.86h-8v43H27.85Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M49.23,2h9.3V22.45h5.86V2h9.3V52.91h-9.3V31.31H58.52V52.91h-9.3Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M81.47,2h21V9.86H90.77v13h8.65v8.29H90.77V45H103v7.87H81.47Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M123.73,2h9.08l8.51,26.89h.14V2h7.44V52.91h-7.22l-9.94-30.82h-.14V52.91h-7.87Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M168.56,1c8.22,0,13.59,6.36,13.59,26.46s-5.36,26.46-13.59,26.46S155,47.54,155,27.45,160.33,1,168.56,1Zm-3.43,31.82c0,11,1.29,13.23,3.43,13.23S172,43.83,172,32.82V22.09c0-11-1.29-13.23-3.43-13.23s-3.43,2.22-3.43,13.23Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M188.58,2H199c8.87,0,14.73,3.72,14.73,14.44,0,4.29-1.29,10-5.43,12.44l5.51,24h-9.37L200.09,31h-2.22V52.91h-9.3Zm9.3,21.59h1.86c3.43,0,4.72-3.43,4.72-7.08,0-5.51-2-7.08-5.15-7.08h-1.43Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M223.75,9.86h-8V2h25.31V9.86h-8v43h-9.3Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M245.13,2h9.3V22.45h5.86V2h9.29V52.91h-9.29V31.31h-5.86V52.91h-9.3Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M277.38,2h21V9.86H286.67v13h8.65v8.29h-8.65V45H298.9v7.87H277.38Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M304.33,2h10.44c8.87,0,14.73,3.72,14.73,14.44,0,4.29-1.29,10-5.43,12.44l5.5,24h-9.37L315.84,31h-2.22V52.91h-9.3Zm9.3,21.59h1.86c3.43,0,4.72-3.43,4.72-7.08,0-5.51-2-7.08-5.15-7.08h-1.43Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M334.86,2h9.08l8.51,26.89h.14V2H360V52.91h-7.22l-9.94-30.82h-.14V52.91h-7.87Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M380.41,2h9.08l4.36,35.75H394L398.78,2h7.51l-7.65,50.91H388Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M411,2h9.3V52.91H411Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M427.74,2h21V9.86H437v13h8.65v8.29H437V45h12.23v7.87H427.74Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M452,2h8.44l3.29,29.89h.14L468.28,2h8.37l4.08,29.89h.14L484.51,2h6.65l-6.65,50.91h-8.44l-4.43-32.25h-.14l-4.58,32.25h-8.15Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/></svg></a> </div> <!-- *** END LOGO *** --> </div> </div><!-- row --> <div id="bp-social-footer" class="row"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <div class="textwidget"> <ul class="social footer"> <li><a title="Follow us on Facebook" class="social fa fa-facebook-f" href="https://www.facebook.com/thenorthernview/" target="_blank"></a></li> <li><a title="Follow us on Twitter" class="social fa fa-twitter" href="https://twitter.com/NorthernView" target="_blank"></a></li> <li><a title="Follow us on Instagram" class="social fa fa-instagram" href="https://www.instagram.com/thenorthernview/" target="_blank"></a></li> <!-- <li><a title="RSS Feed" class="social fa fa-rss" href="/feed/"></a></li> --> <li><a title="Submit a story" href="/submit/"> <img style="margin-bottom:0;width: 34px;height: 34px;" src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/assets/images/submit.png"></a> </li></ul> </div> </div> </div><!-- row --> <div id="bp-site-map-title" class="row" > <div class="small-12 columns" > <div class="textwidget" > <h4 class="text-center">Explore Prince Rupert Northern View</h4> </div> </div> </div><!-- row --> <!-- <div id="bp-site-map" class="row" > --> <div id="bp-site-map" class="small-12 column row" > <!-- <div class="small-12 columns"> --> <ul><li><a href="/news/">NEWS</a></li><li><a href="/sports/">SPORTS</a></li><li><a href="/trending-now/">TRENDING NOW</a></li><li><a href="/business/">BUSINESS</a></li><li><a href="/entertainment/">ENTERTAINMENT</a></li><li><a href="/life/">LIFE</a></li><li><a href="/community/">COMMUNITY</a></li><li><a href="/opinion/">OPINION</a></li><li><a href="/video/">VIDEOS</a></li><li><a href="/weather/">WEATHER</a></li><li><a href="/obituaries/">OBITUARIES</a></li><li><a href="//www.westcoasttraveller.com/" target="_blank">TRAVEL</a></li><li><a href="/marketplace/">MARKETPLACE</a></li><li><a href="/contests/">CONTESTS</a></li><li><a href="/contact-us/">CONTACT US</a></li></ul> <!-- </div> --> </div><!-- row --> <div id="bp-media-group" class="row" > <div class="small-12 columns"> <div class="textwidget"> <a href="//www.blackpress.ca/publications/" target="_blank">BLACK PRESS MEDIA</a> </div> </div> <div class="small-12 columns menu-footer-container"> <ul id="menu-footer" class="menu" > <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.terracestandard.com">Terrace Standard</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.interior-news.com/">Smithers Interior News </a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.northernsentinel.com">Kitimat Northern Sentinel </a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.haidagwaiiobserver.com/">Haida Gwaii Observer</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.burnslakelakesdistrictnews.com">Burns Lake Lakes District News</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.houston-today.com">Houston Today</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.ominecaexpress.com">Vanderhoof Omineca Express</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.caledoniacourier.com">Caledonia Courier</a> </li> </ul> </div> <!-- black press media logo--> <div class="small-12 columns"> <div class="textwidget"> <a href="//www.blackpress.ca/publications/"> <img style="max-width: 300px;padding-top: 2rem;" src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/assets/images/BlackPressMedia.svg" alt="Black Press Media" ></a> </div> </div> </div><!-- row --> <div id="bp-terms" class="row" > <div class="small-12 columns"> <ul id="menu-footer" class="menu"> <li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/contact-us/">Contact Us</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/our-team/">Our Team</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/privacy-policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/terms-of-use/">Terms of use</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/site-map/">Site Map</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/./local-news/">Prince Rupert News</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/weather/">Prince Rupert Weather</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="//www.bcclassifieds.com/?sfid=1">Prince Rupert Classifieds</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="small-12 columns"> <div class="textwidget"> © 2020, <a href="#"></a>Prince Rupert Northern View and <a href="http://www.blackpress.ca/">Black Press Group Ltd.</a> </div> </div> </div><!-- row --> </footer> </div> <style type="text/css"> div.aw-widget-36hour-inner a.aw-arrow { z-index: 1 !important; } div.aw-widget-current [class*="bg-"] { background: none !important; } div.aw-current-weather-inner h3 { display: none; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content { border: none !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-cl, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-cl a.aw-current-weather, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-s, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-s a.aw-current-weather { color: #000 !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather p span.aw-temperature-today b { font-weight: 600 !important; padding-left: 40px !important; font-size: 1.5rem !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather p span.aw-temperature-today b:hover{ color: #940c19; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather p time { display: none !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather p span.aw-weather-description { display: none !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner a.aw-toggle { display: none !important; } div#weatherContainer { padding-top: 10px; padding-right: 10px; } .lt-106 div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather span.aw-icon { background-position: 0 0 !important; } .lt-115 div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather span.aw-icon { z-index: 1 !important; } .lt-479 div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather p { z-index: 1 !important; } @media screen and (max-width: 39.9375em) { div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather { color: #fff !important; } div#weatherContainer { padding-top: 10px; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-cl, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-cl a.aw-current-weather, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-s, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-s a.aw-current-weather { color: #fff !important; } } .lt-780 div.aw-widget-36hour-inner div.aw-more-block.aw-more-block-first { display: none; } .lt-780 div.aw-widget-36hour-inner div.aw-more-sep-3 { display: none; } </style> <script type='text/javascript' src='//content.jwplatform.com/libraries/yrJQMy68.js?ver=1.0.0'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/assets/components/featherlight/featherlight.js?ver=1.6.1'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var foundation = {"is_front_page":"0"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/dest/javascript/foundation.min.js?ver=2.36.54'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/dest/javascript/what-input/what-input.min.js?ver=4.0.3'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/dest/javascript/frame_resize_2.0.min.js?ver=2.36.54'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-includes/js/comment-reply.min.js?ver=5.2.9'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/slick-carousel/1.9.0/slick.min.js?ver=1.9.0'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-includes/js/wp-embed.min.js?ver=5.2.9'></script> <!-- Start Catfish ad --> <div style="position:fixed;bottom:0px;width:100%;background:white;"> <div class='code-block code-block-17' style='margin: 8px 0; clear: both;'> <!-- Reserved for Catfish ad. See display call in Footer. --> <div id="div-gpt-17" class="gpt-ad" style="margin: 0 auto;width:320px;"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-17');gptRefreshSlots.push(17);}); </script> </div></div> </div> <!-- End Catfish ad --> <!-- Start Interstitial ad --> <div id='page-cover' style="z-index:999999; text-align:center;background-color:#FFF; position:fixed; top:0; left:0; width:100%; height:100%;padding-top: 25%;padding-left: 10px;padding-right: 10px;display: none;"> <div class='code-block code-block-18' style='margin: 8px 0; clear: both;'> <!-- Reserved for Interstitial ad. See display call in Footer. --> <div id="div-gpt-18" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-18');gptRefreshSlots.push(18);googletag.pubads().addEventListener('slotRenderEnded', function(event) { if (event.slot === gptAdSlots[18]) { if(event.isEmpty) { document.getElementById("page-cover").style.display = 'none'; } else{ console.log("setting timer") //delay modal window from opening to allow ad tags to render; the above listener means the tags loaded, not necessarily showing the creative. var delayModal = window.setTimeout( function(){var timeoutID = window.setTimeout(function(){document.getElementById("page-cover").style.display = 'none';},8000);document.getElementById("page-cover").style.display = 'block';} ,5000); } } }); }); $(document).ready(function() { $("#close-interstitial").click(function() { document.getElementById("page-cover").style.display = 'none'; }); }); </script> </div> <div><a id="close-interstitial" href="#">Close ad</a></div></div> </div> <!-- End Interstitial ad --> <!-- Start vendor library call --> <!-- /1036919/vendor_library_0 --> <div id='div-gpt-21' style='height:1px; width:1px;'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-21');gptRefreshSlots.push(21); }); </script> </div> <!-- End vendor library call --> <script type='text/javascript'> function refreshGPTAdSlots() { googletag.cmd.push(function() { for (i = 0; i < gptAdSlots.length; i++) { if(gptRefreshSlots.indexOf(i) == -1){ googletag.destroySlots([gptAdSlots[i]]); console.log('destroyed ' + i); } } googletag.pubads().refresh(gptAdSlots); }); } refreshGPTAdSlots();</script> <!-- taboola code --> <script type="text/javascript"> window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({flush: true}); </script> <script type="text/javascript">window.NREUM||(NREUM={});NREUM.info={"beacon":"bam-cell.nr-data.net","licenseKey":"e4824da135","applicationID":"96617015","transactionName":"NFVWZ0YCCERXAkxeXQ0fdVBACglZGRJRWVUPVQ==","queueTime":0,"applicationTime":288,"atts":"GBJVEQ4YG0o=","errorBeacon":"bam-cell.nr-data.net","agent":""}</script></body> </html>