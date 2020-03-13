Safety first, said Richard Ferguson of Ascar North Contracting, who directs traffic down Drake Cres. during the felling process. Some tenants on Drake Cres. are ignoring the signage and not being careful, he said. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

New housing development on Drake Cres. is underway

Condos and town-homes to be built by Pacific Aurora

  • Mar. 13, 2020 2:10 p.m.
  • News

A new property development, by Pacific Aurora Homes, to be built on Drake Cres. in Prince Rupert, is underway with the felling of trees and clearing of land.

The trees on the two acre crescent shape plot, located on Prince Rupert Blvd. and Drake Cres., were cut down between March 10 to 13, by contractors Ascar North Contracting Ltd. on behalf of the property owners, Pacific Aurora Homes and Kevin Stunder, to make way for the excavators to start, Richard Ferguson, owner of Ascar North, said.

READ MORE:First multi-family housing development in 20 years

Stunder, who applied for rezoning of the property in 2016 to an RM3 allocation, which is for a multiple family residential – higher density zone, had planned to build a mix of a single floor condominiums along side family sized town-homes.

The one, two and three bedroom units, will be between 600 to 1100 square feet in size with 1 or two bathrooms.

Approximately 12-24 units will be built in phase one with the possibility of building up to 80 units.

READ MORE: Developer signals plans for Drake Crescent

“The ‘Drake Heights’ homes will be located in one of the best Prince Rupert communities. We believe in a true community, where homes seamlessly meld into its surroundings and create that sense of belonging, ” the Pacific Aurora website said.

Calls to the developer were not immediately returned.

 
Pacific Aurora Homes is developing a multi-unit housing property on Drake Cres and Prince Rupert Blvd. The land is being cleared of trees, March 13 to make way for excavation. Steve Southgate of Ascar North Contracting Ltd. fells trees at a fast pace. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

