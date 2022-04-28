New housing development announced for Port Edward

Pacific Aurora Construction Management Limited has been named as the new residential developer for a subdivision on Alder Ave. in Port Edward. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

Phase one of a new housing development with 11 high-end residences was announced by the District of Port Edward on April 27.

The project to increase housing is the first community construction development in more than 40 years, Knut Bjorndal, mayor of the district, said adding it’s a unique opportunity in the high demand regional housing market for ocean view and park-side single-family homes.

“Housing development has been one of our major focus areas and the purchase and development of the Alder Avenue property was an important part of moving forward with our vision,” Bjorndal said.

The district chose Pacific Aurora Construction Management Limited (PACML) for the residential expansion after the municipality issued a callout for proposals in 2021.

“We were impressed by the proposal submitted by Pacific Aurora Construction Management Limited and believe their homes will enhance Port Edward and attract new families.”

The municipality-owned 7.25-acre property on Alder Ave. fits with the council’s outlook for a sea-side community landscape, Bjorndal said.

“The Alder Avenue development promotes the council’s [foresight] for Port Edward to be a growing and vibrant community,” the mayor said.

With required environmental studies nearing completion, the district will soon enter into purchase agreement negotiations with PACML. Formal public notice, asAsrequired by the Community Charter, formal public notice will be forthcoming, the district stated in a media statement.

Site works are expected to begin in May 2022, with Northern Development Initiative Trust granting funding for the remedial site work on the property which involved environmental studies and disposing of hog fuel from the mill, used as fill in the past.

“We are excited to begin a partnership with the District of Port Edward for the creation of new homes. We look forward to starting the first homes early this fall and will soon release some plans,” Kevin Stunder, principal director of PACML, said.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist