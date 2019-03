An RCMP officer has been charged with assault after an alleged incident last fall at the New Hazelton detachment.

Const. Eric Andrew Unrau, in his mid-20s, is accused of assault causing bodily harm, the BC Prosecution Service said Tuesday, stemming from an on-duty incident alleged to have occurred on Sept. 4, 2018.

No further details were provided.

His next court appearance is set for March 22 in Hazelton.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter