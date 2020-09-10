Janet Song has been named as the new interim executive director of Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce a statement released on Sept. 8, said. (Photo: Supplied)

New Executive Director at Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce

Janet Song is already familiar with the Chamber from her previous position

A new interim executive director, Janet Song, has been announced by the Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce in a statement on Sept. 8.

Song is already familiar with the Chamber from her previous position as business innovations project coordinator which was the result of a partnership between the Chamber and EcoTrust Canada’s North Coast Innovation Lab. In that position she exercised her “think global and act local attitude” by conducting a city-wide survey on the state of businesses. She also initiated regular conference calls to share knowledge and promote collaboration during the COVID-19 crisis, the statement said.

“We are delighted to welcome Janet to the position of executive director,” Michelle Boomars-MacNeill, president of the Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce, said. “We have already seen the results of Janet’s abundant energy, vision and entrepreneurial acumen, and look forward to seeing the Chamber continue to support and grow the business community in Prince Rupert under her leadership.”

 
