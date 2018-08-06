The fire, which was discovered on July 27 approximately 25 kilometres Northwest of Fraser Lake, is currently sitting at 0 per cent contained and at 5,000 hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)

New evacuation order for northwest B.C. after intense lightning storm last week

The BC Wildfire Service says most of the lightning in the province has passed for now

An evacuation order was issued Sunday evening for part of British Columbia’s Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako as a nearby wildfire rages on.

Regional Chair Bill Miller says an intense lightning storm in the area last week ignited dozens of blazes, prompting the regional district to order the evacuation.

Miller says the fires near Purvis and Nadina lakes that prompted evacuation orders have not put many people or properties at risk, though he didn’t have a specific estimate of how many people were affected.

READ MORE: Wildfire service provides comprehensive update

The BC Wildfire Service says most of the lightning in the province has passed for now, but the long-term effects of last week’s storm may be felt for weeks as hundreds of fires broke out, stretching the province’s resources thin.

Fire Information Officer Kyla Fraser says the out-of-province firefighting aid requested last week is expected to arrive tonight and will then be directed towards the highest priority fires.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Haida Gwaii ferry sailings delayed by trouble on Inside Passage route
Next story
Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Just Posted

Planting party for North Coast community garden

Transition Prince Rupert roots its second edible garden on Overlook Street

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

New mental health drop-in clinic for Prince Rupert

People suffering from mental health or addiction no longer have to wait for help

Update: Haida Gwaii ferry sailings delayed by trouble on Inside Passage route

BC Ferries hopes to have the Northern Expedition back in service on Tuesday

Heart of Our City – Retired aircraft mechanic turned water rescuer

Gerard Ans is taking ‘me’ time to help others in Prince Rupert

MVP of the Week: Basketball is a family business

Judy Carlick-Pearson was taught the game by her mother and plays for her to this day

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Man falls 150 feet while reaching for his dropped phone at B.C. waterfall

Man fell reaching for dropped phone, but luckily sustained only minor injuries

New evacuation order for northwest B.C. after intense lightning storm last week

The BC Wildfire Service says most of the lightning in the province has passed for now

Donald Trump’s trade war hurting B.C. pulp mills, U.S. newspapers

Shift to digital news, not B.C. paper price, causing U.S. newsprint decline

VIDEO: B.C. radio telescope records low-frequency burst from outer space

Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment picked up fast radio burst of record-low frequency

‘We love her and need her home’: Family searches for missing B.C. woman

Shawnee Morita Inyallie, last seen three weeks ago in Hope, has spent time in Chilliwack, Agassiz

B.C. student helps design bracelet to measure poison air from wildfires

A Vancouver Island high school student, Matias Totz, part of group to win SHAD competition

At least 98 dead after quake slams Indonesian island

Second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok

Most Read