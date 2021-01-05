Northern Health said their new portal can be used by Northern B.C. patients to access various health-based information and results, including COVID-19 test results. (K-J Millar/Black Press Media)

New digital portal available for Northern Health patients

Northern B.C. residents can use HealtheLife to access various health-based information

Northern Health recently launched a patient portal called ‘HealtheLife’, where Northern B.C. residents who received care at a Northern Health (NH) hospital, urgent care or primary care centre can view their health information online, including COVID-19 test results.

“This is the result of years of collaboration focused on improving coordinated and accessible services to patients and their families all over the North,” Bjorn Butow, Northern Health’s director, clinical information systems, said. “Empowering people to access their own health information through secure patient portals is a growing trend across the province.”

NH said HealtheLife is similar to ‘NH Check In’, both tools that make physical distancing easier in the health care setting. The portal can be accessed on a computer or smartphone, and users can also view upcoming appointments, additional lab tests, and imaging results.

Before being made available to the public, HealtheLife was tested by NH staff members. More than 430 staff members signed up to help test it, and feedback was positive, NH said.

The portal is optional to use, and patients can still go to their clinic or doctor’s office in-person or on the phone to get test results.

For more information about HealtheLife and how to sign up, visit northernhealth.ca/healthelife.


