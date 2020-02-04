This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia’s Ministry of Health shows a Malaysian national being directed onto a bus by health officials in protective suits as she arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, after being evacuated from China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia’s Ministry of Health via AP)

New coronavirus has infected more than 20,600 globally

China has seen 425 deaths from the coronavirus

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 20,600 people globally.

The latest figures as of Tuesday in Beijing:

— China: 425 deaths and 20,438 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 17 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Thailand: 25

— Singapore: 24

— Japan: 20

— South Korea: 16

— Germany: 12

— United States: 11

— Taiwan: 11

— Malaysia: 10

— Vietnam: 10

— Australia: 7

— France: 6

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Canada: 4

— India: 3

— Philippines: 2 cases, including 1 death

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 2

— Britain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Teen snowboarder reported missing at Sun Peaks found

Just Posted

Prince Rupert splits final homestand, finish regular season second overall

The Rampage will play Hazelton in the playoffs after loss to Terrace and win against the Wolverines

Wood pellets are a hot commodity

Supply of wood burning pellets resumes

Sugar Shack Satisfaction

AFFNO tenth anniversary sellout sweetness

Bon Debarras had audience dancing in the aisles

French Canadian folk trio at Lester Centre

Prince Rupert gymnasts roll at Smithers gymnastics competition

Rupert athletes a mainstay on the podium, all qualify for provincials

VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

WEB POLL: Did you experience internet issues this weekend?

Slow speed to no speed was unfortunately a common occurrence in Prince Rupert recently

‘My world fell apart,’ slain Abbotsford cop’s wife tells court as killer sentenced

Oscar Arfmann, guilty of killing Const. John Davidson, receives life sentence

Suspect disarms B.C. Mountie, shoots himself in leg with energy weapon

Two Surrey RCMP officers sent to hospital after scuffle

Evacuation routes planned for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

B.C. man sentenced to 3.5 years for stealing wigs meant for kids with cancer

150 wigs were taken from Eva and Co. Wigs

Police search for family after toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

B.C. activating more speeding cameras at urban intersections

Sites in Surrey, Delta, Langley, Port Coquitlam go live Feb. 24

Most Read