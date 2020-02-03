FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, a military officer wearing a protective suit gives instructions to evacuees from Wuhan, China, as they travel to a hospital after their arrival at a military base in Wroclaw, Poland. Arek and Jenina Rataj were starting a new life in the Chinese industrial center of Wuhan when a viral outbreak spread across the city of 11 million. While they were relatively safe sheltering at home, Arek felt compelled to go out and document the outbreak of the new type of coronavirus. Among his subjects: the construction of a new hospital built in a handful of days; biosecurity check points; and empty streets. (AP Photo/Arek Rataj, File)

New coronavirus has infected more than 17,300 globally

China has the majority of cases

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 17,300 people globally.

Cases confirmed as of Monday morning in Beijing:

— China: 17,205 cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has 14 cases and Macao has seven. Most of the 361 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Thailand: 19

— Japan: 20

— Singapore: 18

— South Korea: 15

— Taiwan: 10

— Malaysia: 8

— Australia: 7

— Germany: 10

— United States: 11

— France: 6

— Vietnam: 7

— Canada: 4

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 2

— Britain: 2

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— India: 1

— Philippines: 1 death, 1 additional case

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain 1

The Associated Press

